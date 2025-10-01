All the Details Behind Selena Gomez’s Three Ralph Lauren Wedding Dresses

On September 27, Selena Gomez got married to Benny Blanco in not one, not two, but three stunning Ralph Lauren wedding dresses. The couple hosted a star-studded wedding ceremony at their Montecito home with guests including Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, and Paris Hilton—but, despite the star power, all eyes were on Gomez.

Starting with the most important, Gomez said “I do” in a stunning Ralph Lauren design that channeled Old Hollywood glamour. Her bespoke dress featured a high-neck collar with drapes imitating the look of flower petals. It then cut into a deep V detail at the back and flowed into a romantic train. Gomez elevated the bridal dress even further with a stunning long veil, diamond drop earrings by Tiffany & Co., and a flipped bob hair style.

From there, Gomez changed into a va-va-voom moment following the nuptials. Also by Ralph Lauren, this dress was marked by its daring lace fabric and boudoir-style bodice. Gomez wore the same veil and accessories.

For her final outfit change, Gomez went for something she could really celebrate in during the couple’s reception. She wore a Marilyn-style midi dress that was marked by its criss-cross neckline and lively circle skirt.

Blanco, for his part, was also outfitted by Ralph Lauren for the occasion. He debuted his wedding band, too, and sported an oversized tennis bracelet by Jacob & Co and a diamond Ashoka watch—both of which experts valued at $1.3 million.

Surely, Gomez had the pick of the litter as to who she would wear for her big day. Over the years, she’s been dressed by a who’s who of top brands, including Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Oscar de la Renta.

But her choice of Ralph Lauren was a fitting one as the American brand’s refined, vintage aesthetic aligns closely with that of her own. Fittingly, Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift, who reportedly gave a raucous speech at the reception, also wore RL for her recent engagement to Travis Kelce.