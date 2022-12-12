Selena Gomez Stands Out in a Hot Pink Sweater Set

Pierpaolo Piccioli debuted his fall 2023 collection for Valentino nine months ago, but celebrities are still filling the streets and red carpets with the PP Pink looks that defined the presentation. On Saturday, Selena Gomez was the latest to wear the collection, when she stepped out in a cozy, head-to-toe pink look.

The actress wore the ensemble to attend the Saturday Night Live after party celebrating her Only Murders in the Building costars, Steve Martin and Martin Short, who hosted the show on Saturday night. The actress chose look nine from the collection, which featured a large, sequin-covered sweater with a matching pleated skirt. Gomez wore the top so it slid off one shoulder, leaving it exposed. She then styled the set with the opaque pink tights seen on the runway, though she traded in the model’s platform boots for the popular Valentino pumps. A half-up hairstyle and Jennifer Fisher gold hoops completed the look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

The bright moment comes following a parade of black looks from Gomez over the past few weeks. Earlier on Saturday, the actress joined Short and Martin on stage during their monologue in a black halter mini dress. Earlier this month, Gomez wore a black, ankle-length Toteme dress to attend Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers Brunch. Then, on Sunday night, she returned to all-black when she attended to 16th annual CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute event in a black leather trench coat. Maybe, though, Gomez will bring back the color for the Golden Globes, as the actress received her first-ever Globes nomination on Monday for her performance in Only Murders. There are still a few pieces in Piccioli’s collection that have not been worn that could make for a bright splash on that red carpet.