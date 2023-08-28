“Shakira, Shakira!” There’s few stars nowadays who can get by with only one name, but the Colombian singer is certainly one of them. After receiving her first Grammy nomination in 1999, the star catapulted to international fame with hits like “Hips Don’t Lie,” “She Wolf,” and “Beautiful Liar,” the latter of which featured another famous one-name singer—Beyoncé. In 2023 she’s already set two Guinness World Records with “BZRP Music Sessions Vol. 53” and her collaboration with Karol G, “TQG.” Needless to say, Shakira has a staying power that is hard to come by in a modern star.

Along the way, the singer has adopted a red carpet style that balances sultry risk-taking with classic silhouettes. In the early stages of her career, she wore almost exclusively low-rise pants and ab-baring crop tops that she paired with some sort of blinged-out waist belt. She’s been a major proponent of mini dresses but also isn’t afraid to throw in a more formal gown, or even, a pair of shredded jeans on the red carpet. Shakira has cozied up to major brands like Burberry, Viktor & Rolf, Fendi, among others and has also championed independent labels like David Koma all the while keeping a style sense that’s uniquely her. Below, take a look back at Shakira’s best red carpet moments over the years.

2023: Viktor & Rolf Show Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Letting her look speak for itself, Shakira wore an archival Viktor & Rolf look to the brand’s spring/summer 2023 runway show in Paris.

2023: Fendi Show Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shakira looked decidedly simple in a white top and a black skirt/pants combination for Fendi’s spring/summer 2023 couture show.

2023: Billboard Latin Women In Music Christopher Polk/Billboard/Getty Images At the 2023 Billboard Latin Women In Music Awards, Shakira wore a cut-out mini dress from David Koma when she was honored with the Latin Woman of the Year award.

2022: Cannes Film Festival Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images While it was shocking the star hadn’t attended the Cannes Film Festival prior to 2022, she certainly turned heads in a strapless Mônot gown.

2017: El Dorado Release Party Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images To celebrate the release of her album El Dorado, the singer wore a gold mini dress that imitated the look of shattered glass.

2014: Billboard Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This Julien Macdonald dress featured intricate cut-out details at the side and elaborate embroidery towards the front.

2014: Academy of Country Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Shakira made a statement in this cut-out Zuhair Murad dress for the 2014 Academy of Country Music Awards.

2012: FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala Scott Heavey/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The Colombian star opted for a dramatic red embroidered gown for the 2012 FIFA Ballon d’Or Gala.

2011: 40 Principales Awards Fotonoticias/WireImage/Getty Images Shakira clearly hasn’t met a strapless dress she isn’t fond of—here, she wore a sparkly silver one for the 40 Principales Awards in Madrid, Spain.

2011: Latin Grammy Awards Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shakira looked straight out of a fairytale at the 2011 Latin Grammy Awards in this mermaid-style tulle gown.

2009: American Music Awards Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images The singer switched out her usual gold and silver for this canary yellow strapless dress that she wore for the 2009 American Music Awards.

2009: MTV Video Music Awards Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Colombian bombshell opted for latex boots that she styled with a gold and black Balmain mini dress. Yes, notoriously, Pink also showed up in the same dress that night.

2009: MTV European Music Awards Anthony Harvey/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images For the 2009 MTV European Music Awards, Shakira wore the ultimate party dress by Pamella Roland and platform Sergio Rossi heels.

2006: Echo Music Awards Sean Gallup/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The sheen of Shakira’s leather boots matched perfectly with her patterned halter dress during the 2006 Echo Music Awards.

2005: MTV Video Music Awards Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images When pants over dresses were still in vogue, Shakira layered a v-neck dress over black bottoms for the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards.

2002: MTV Video Music Awards Frank Micelotta Archive/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shakira went with a plunging gray blazer and an ultra-mini lace skirt for the 2002 MTV Video Music Awards.

2002: Latin Grammy Awards Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shakira paired these eyelet-detailed jeans with a partially buttoned blouse and pink fur stole for the 2002 Latin Grammy Awards.

2001: Radio Music Awards Christina Radish/Redferns The star packed on the sparkle for the 2001 Radio Music Awards in this sultry two-piece set.

2001: MTV Video Music Awards George De Sota/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The songstress wore the ultimate Y2K look for the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards.

2001: Grammy Awards LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images Shakira took home her first Grammy Award in this statement-making gown that perfectly matched her golden curls.

2000: Latin Grammy Awards Scott Gries/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Taking home two awards at the inaugural Latin Grammy Awards, the singer opted for a sultry red ensemble that she paired with one of her signature waist belts.