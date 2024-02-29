From her denim skirts and cowboy boots to Balenciaga city bags matched with suede heel boots, no one has more experience in pulling off 2000s Boho chic than Sienna Miller. Today, though, the actress and new mom turned things back a few more decades as she stepped out to Paris Fashion Week with a look that was full on ’70s.

Miller touched down in the City of Light to attend Chloé’s fall 2024 runway show, which also happened to be the debut collection from the house’s new creative director Chemena Kamali. The designer showcased everything from sheer cool girl blouses to vintage-inspired outerwear on the catwalk, so it’s rather fitting that her guests, especially Miller, were outfitted in a similar fashion.

The American-British actress based her look around a silk slip dress, which featured a jagged lace hemline, before edging things up in a big way via an oversized leather bomber. Her jacket was all about shape, from the rolled-up, oversized cuffs to the exposed statement pockets on either side. Miller has always abided by the power of a quality accessory over the years and, thankfully, she had the perfect trio to round everything out.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Miller accented her look with round sunglasses that helped frame her tousled, messy waves. She clutched a black and gold mini bag in her hand and opted for dainty hoop earrings. What really gave things that Boho-meets-retro finish were Miller’s wooden wedge sandals—a staple of the French brand and something that Kamali leaned into on the runway. Miller’s towering pair added a good eight inches to her frame and were designed with black leather straps and gold hardware.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Once inside the venue, Miller took her place on the front row next to the actress Kiernan Shipka and model Liya Kebede. Both Shipka and Kebede put forth their own versions of the Boho woman in a matching cardigan and underwear and a cropped lace top, respectively.

Naked dressing has dominated much of Fashion Month thus far, but it seems that retro dressing isn’t too far behind. Designers and A-list names are busy referencing decades past both on and off the runway—from Maria Grazia Chiuri’s ’60s-influenced collection for Dior, to the early aughts wardrobes of guests at Gucci, and all the way to Miller’s masterclass in Boho chic fashion over at Chloé.