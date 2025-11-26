Are capri pants Miranda Priestly-approved? The Devil Wears Prada 2 star Simone Ashley sure thinks so.

Seen in Manhattan last night, Ashley slipped into a pair of black pedal-pushers—a resurgent, nostalgic style among the fashion set of late. Equal parts leggings and traditional capris, they clung to Ashley’s figure and stopped right below her knees.

To make everything evening-appropriate, she styled her pants with an unbuttoned white Oxford shirt with a wool riding coat from Chloé. She cinched the blazer-style jacket with a thick black belt with gold hardware, creating a sort of ruffled, peplum effect. To finish, Ashley donned a pair of charcoal gray high heels and held onto Chloé’s cult-favorite bracelet bag.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images

In July, it was announced that Ashley, best known for her role as Kate Sharma in Netflix’s hit show, Bridgerton, would be joining Runway Magazine for the highly anticipated DWP sequel. The film itself is full of stars, with Lady Gaga, Naomi Campbell, and Sydney Sweeney all set to make cameos.

Ashley’s exact role has remained a mystery thus far, but it appears to be rather significant. She was spotted filming several major scenes with the principal cast—Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, and Stanley Tucci—over the summer, including a faux Met Gala party and an appearance at Milan Fashion Week.

It Italy, Ashley accompanied Streep and Tucci at the Dolce & Gabbana spring 2026 show. Based on the fact that she sat in the second, not first, row we’d wager that she has some sort of assistant or entry-level role at the magazine. Still, it’s clear that Ashley has picked up a penchant for making even the most divisive of trends palatable from her time on set.