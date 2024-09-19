Simone Ashley certainly didn’t spend hours this morning deciding what jewelry would match best with her dress. The Bridgerton actress’s fit had all the accessorizing work built in. For Prada’s spring 2025 runway show today, Ashley blinged out a simple LBD with a not-so-simple double-duty neckline.

Ashley’s mini featured a sweetheart neckline and an ultra-high waist that ballooned into a puff skirt. Of course, Ashley’s outfit wasn’t without some Prada-isms. Instead of typical fasteners, her dress’s neckline was complimented by crystalized straps in the form of tiny daisies. Ashley’s neck bling could have conceivably been used as jewelry on its own accord. But here, the detail brought an unexpected flash to Ashley’s otherwise monochrome outfit. The Bridgerton actress accessorized with cat-eye Prada shades, sling-back heels, and the brand’s mini “Cleo” bag—all in jet black. She wore her hair in a slicked-back style and opted for a natural makeup look.

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Before arriving in Italy this week, Ashley soaked in the latest collections of her favorite British labels during London Fashion Week just a few days ago.

She attended designer Marco Capaldo’s latest collection for 16Arlington—a brand that she’s come to favor for movie premieres and on the red carpet recently. Ashley again amped a relatively simple dress shape with an abstract floral pattern and quirky lace-up shoes that fell somewhere between sandals and ballet flats.

A day earlier, Ashley mixed classic power suits with exposed lingerie to watch Nensi Dojaka’s spring 2025 catwalk show. The actress wore a black micro-mini skirt and a boxy suit jacket that she heated up with a semi-sheer black bra.

Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Although Ashley may be accustomed to wearing Regency-era costumes from her time filming Bridgerton, her latest string of outfits have her in the running for “diamond of the season.” The spring 2025 season, that is.