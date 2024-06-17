Simone Ashley is responding to the recent surge of naked red carpet dresses with something entirely different: a pair of trusty naked shoes. Over the weekend, the British actress brought the heat, and a healthy amount of sheer fabrics, to the Monte Carlo Television Festival.

On Friday evening, Ashley stepped out to the festival’s opening ceremony in a runway look from the London label 16Arlington’s spring 2024 runway. Her feather print dress was pure va-va-voom in every sense of the phrase, from the plunging corset bodice to the curve-hugging skirt that finished with a slight flounce at the hemline. The Bridgerton star accented her dress by way of a pin-straight hairdo, sculptural silver earrings, and a fresh face of makeup. But it was Ashley’s see-through naked stilettos that continued where her steamy 16Arlington number left off. The actress’s slingback kitten heels, designed with sheer straps at the front and back, gave off an illusion that her shoes were simply floating on her heels.

PVC heels had their moment in the mid-2010s on the feet of everyone from Kim Kardashian to Gigi Hadid. Now, for better or worse, the style seems to be traction again both on and off the red carpet. Rihanna recently sported a similar pair during an off-duty moment as did Kylie Jenner back in March.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

Ashley, fittingly, did pack some actual naked fashion for her trip to Monaco. Following her appearance at the opening ceremony, the actress attended a photo call on Saturday in a daytime twist on the see-through trend. She sported a mint green turtleneck dress, worn atop a matching slip, that she paired with white stilettos.

During the Birdgerton season three, part two premiere last week, the actress dropped jaws in a more on-the-nose naked dress. She slipped into a nude Del Core moment that was designed with an exposed bra top and angel-worthy sheer sleeves.

Whether she’s in a pair of see-through shoes or the more traditional see-through dress, no one is close to touching Simone Ashley’s naked fashion.