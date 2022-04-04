Kim Kardashian knows her way around a good campaign. Over the years, she has perfected the art of taking pop culture moments and using them for her own purposes or, when necessary, producing her own moments out of thin air. With a set of images, Kardashian can expertly draw attention to her latest venture, or at least get people talking on Twitter. That seems to have been her plan with her latest Skims campaign, which brought together four iconic models for the first time ever.

The Skims Icon campaign, launched on Monday, features four Victoria Secret legends—Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum, and Tyra Banks—posing together in Kardashian’s much-loved underwear line. For the shoot, the group modeled Skim’s Fits Everybody collection, filled with the brand’s essentials like their bralettes, boy shorts, and body suits. “Kim Kardashian selected all four household names to star in the campaign showcasing the models’ strength, energy, and everlasting allure with imagery that reflects the group’s enduring legacies,” Skims said in a statement. “With this campaign, SKIMS salutes strong, powerful women, highlighting the high fashion collective’s prestige in shapewear pieces that make all women feel like icons.”

For a minute, it seemed like Kardashian was sitting this photoshoot out, letting the models and their own reputations take the reins, but the reality star just couldn’t help herself. Kardashian shared photos of the campaign on Instagram, which featured her joining the foursome in some shots. “OK so I wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic,” she wrote alongside pics of the Skims founder flanked on both sides but the four supermodels.

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has recruited a top model to sell Skims. Back in July 2021, Kate Moss was named as a face of Skims, starring in her own campaign for the brand. Of course, the only thing better than one model is four, and this time around, Kardashian really amped up the star power.

Shop the collection: