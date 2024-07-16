FASHION

How to Nail the Skirt-Over-Pants Trend

by Christina Holevas
A model wears a Dior pant and skirt
Photographed by Nadine Ijewere. Styled by Ola-Oluwa Ebiti.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

In the steamy heat of July, layers of clothing are probably the last thing on your mind (unless we’re talking about shedding them). But come fall, you might be tempted to try piling on the pieces in a new, unexpected way: wearing a skirt over a pair of pants. I first noticed this unique combo on The Row’s spring 2025 runway, but various iterations of the look have also shown at Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and downtown favorite Sandy Liang. In this age of ubiquitous and constant fashion imagery, it takes something special for a runway trend to break through to the mainstream. And skirt-over-pants, it seems, has that special something, since the style has already made its way to the streets of New York City.

Wearing a skirt over pants successfully has a lot to do with fabric and proportion—items should complement each other and not overpower the wearer. If you want to try the trend but don’t know how to start, fear not. We’ve created a styling guide to break down the details.

Go (a little bit) boho...

The Row’s spring 2025 collection showcases one of our favorite ways to wear the skirt-over-pants trend. The key here is to combine a single standout piece with tougher, utilitarian basics. In this case, a scarf-hem lace skirt is balanced by an easy sweater, pants, and thong sandals. Another key aspect here is the weight and shape of the knit—it should be thick and loose enough to compensate for any layer-induced bulging.

The Row Spring 2025

Courtesy of The Row
Valdorf cashmere sweater
$895
Nili Lotan
Asymmetric tie-detailed lace-trimmed silk-satin midi skirt
$3,250
Chloé
High-rise bootcut jeans
$1,150
Balenciaga
Saionara Jelly
$185
Ancient Greek Sandals

Balance top to bottom

For fall 2024, Courrèges showed another skirt-over-pants look that’s all about balance. Here, we achieve harmony by pairing a heavier bottom (the skirt and the pants) with a lightweight top (we’ve chosen a tank, but a tiny crop top works too!). This look pairs nicely with or without the added jacket, making it a boon for transitional weather.

Courrèges Fall 2024

Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Marly Jacket
$1,577
Nour Hammour
Selee ribbed-knit tank
$380
Khaite
Wool-blend crepe mini skirt
$380
Matteau
Organic linen-blend straight-leg pants
$470
Frame

Make it monochromatic

Another way to soften a heavily layered look is to stick to a single color palette. Here, we styled a skirt over pants in shades of rust and pink, à la Bottega Veneta’s fall 2024 runway. A heavy black brogue anchors the whole ensemble.

Bottega Veneta Fall 2024

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Attica Oversized Button Down Shirt
$1,150
The Row
Leather midi skirt
$3,500
Bottega Veneta
Tito Straight Leg Wool Pants
$995
Armarium
Calfskin Lace-Up Derby Loafers
$840
Dries Van Noten

Layer knits on knits

An extension of the tone-on-tone principle is texture-on-texture. In his fall 2024 collection for Loewe, Jonathan Anderson showed a skirt-over-pants look in full, ribbed knits. A chunky belt adds structure here, making this cozy look feel appropriate for the office.

Loewe Fall 2024

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
Eloisa ribbed cashmere sweater
$695
Lisa Yang
Ariana Pleated Knit Maxi Skirt
$995
Altuzarra
Karren ribbed cashmere straight-leg pants
$825
Lisa Yang
Leather belt
$225
Anderson's

Try it with preppy pieces

Sandy Liang has been a champion of the skirt-over-pants look for a few seasons now, and for fall she tackled it with her signature preppy aplomb. Trousers take the trendy mini kilt and make it more wearable for every day. Pair the combo with a V-neck and a colorful button up.

Sandy Liang Fall 2024

Courtesy of Sandy Liang
Wool and cashmere-blend sweater
$408
$680
Toteme
Jo Shirt
$165
Alex Mill
Blake pleated denim mini skirt
$150
The Frankie Shop
Boxy Pant
$465
Sandy Liang

Keep it super slinky

For minimalists looking at the skirt-over-pants trend, super slinky layers could be the way to go. Take a cue from Ferragamo and pair a white knit skirt with slim black pants and layered red and white tanks for additional dimension.

Ferragamo Spring 2024

Justin Shin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Calida Knit Tank
$330
Nili Lotan
Strappy Rib-Knit Bandeau
$69
Cos
Lean Pencil Midi-Skirt
$395
Vince
Chio Stretch Wool Crepe Straight Leg Pants
$595
Akris Punto