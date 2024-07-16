How to Nail the Skirt-Over-Pants Trend

In the steamy heat of July, layers of clothing are probably the last thing on your mind (unless we’re talking about shedding them). But come fall, you might be tempted to try piling on the pieces in a new, unexpected way: wearing a skirt over a pair of pants. I first noticed this unique combo on The Row’s spring 2025 runway, but various iterations of the look have also shown at Ferragamo, Bottega Veneta, and downtown favorite Sandy Liang. In this age of ubiquitous and constant fashion imagery, it takes something special for a runway trend to break through to the mainstream. And skirt-over-pants, it seems, has that special something, since the style has already made its way to the streets of New York City.

Wearing a skirt over pants successfully has a lot to do with fabric and proportion—items should complement each other and not overpower the wearer. If you want to try the trend but don’t know how to start, fear not. We’ve created a styling guide to break down the details.

Go (a little bit) boho...

The Row’s spring 2025 collection showcases one of our favorite ways to wear the skirt-over-pants trend. The key here is to combine a single standout piece with tougher, utilitarian basics. In this case, a scarf-hem lace skirt is balanced by an easy sweater, pants, and thong sandals. Another key aspect here is the weight and shape of the knit—it should be thick and loose enough to compensate for any layer-induced bulging.

The Row Spring 2025 Courtesy of The Row

Balance top to bottom

For fall 2024, Courrèges showed another skirt-over-pants look that’s all about balance. Here, we achieve harmony by pairing a heavier bottom (the skirt and the pants) with a lightweight top (we’ve chosen a tank, but a tiny crop top works too!). This look pairs nicely with or without the added jacket, making it a boon for transitional weather.

Courrèges Fall 2024 Yanshan Zhang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Make it monochromatic

Another way to soften a heavily layered look is to stick to a single color palette. Here, we styled a skirt over pants in shades of rust and pink, à la Bottega Veneta’s fall 2024 runway. A heavy black brogue anchors the whole ensemble.

Bottega Veneta Fall 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Layer knits on knits

An extension of the tone-on-tone principle is texture-on-texture. In his fall 2024 collection for Loewe, Jonathan Anderson showed a skirt-over-pants look in full, ribbed knits. A chunky belt adds structure here, making this cozy look feel appropriate for the office.

Loewe Fall 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Try it with preppy pieces

Sandy Liang has been a champion of the skirt-over-pants look for a few seasons now, and for fall she tackled it with her signature preppy aplomb. Trousers take the trendy mini kilt and make it more wearable for every day. Pair the combo with a V-neck and a colorful button up.

Sandy Liang Fall 2024 Courtesy of Sandy Liang

Keep it super slinky

For minimalists looking at the skirt-over-pants trend, super slinky layers could be the way to go. Take a cue from Ferragamo and pair a white knit skirt with slim black pants and layered red and white tanks for additional dimension.