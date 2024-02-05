ADD TO CART

Six Skirt Styles You'll See Everywhere This Spring

Playful pleats, sleek suiting, distressed denim and more.

by Christina Holevas
Four models wearing colorful outfits on a Brooklyn street
Photographed by Jamel Shabazz.
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Though at times it seemed like January would never end, we’ve made it. The shortest and darkest days of the year are behind us and, although spring is not quite around the corner, we have plenty of transitions to look forward to in the months ahead. One such shift is the eventual liberation of our limbs from restrictive winter outerwear. As the weather eventually warms, one way to embrace the freedom that comes with spring dressing is with a fabulous skirt.

Skirts, while always in the fashion mix, seem to be having a bit of a moment lately. With their much-referenced Spring 2022 collection, Miu Miu started the craze for pleated minis, and has been featuring plentiful skirts on the runways ever since. The Row and Toteme have guided their minimalist disciples into sleek, tailored maxis, while Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard’s full-skirted styles make a case for feminine romance and whimsy. And for the denim lovers among us, the split-front midi has become a closet staple, pairing well with sleek knitwear and coquettish blouses alike.

Scroll through for all of our favorite styles of the season, from sporty to sheer and everything in between.

Sleek Suiting

Grain de poudre maxi skirt
$650
Acne Studios
The High Slit Maxi
$250
Cos
Belted Wool Maxi
$445
Rohe
Wool Twill Maxi Skirt
$475
Beare Park
Split-Front Maxi Skirt
$585
$975
Stella McCartney

Playful Pleats

Bailey Pleated Maxi
$310
The Frankie Shop
A-line Pleated Mini Skirt
$148
J.Crew
Belted Pleated Recycled Woven Maxi Skirt
$695
Tibi
Pleated Crepe Maxi Wrap Skirt
$680
Toteme
Box Pleat Mini Skirt
$39.90
Zara

Denim to the Max

Serenity Distressed Paneled Denim Maxi
$416
Haikure
Rona Organic Denim Midi Skirt
$320
Loulou Studio
Frayed Paneled Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
$395
RE/DONE
Dallas Organic Denim Maxi Skirt
$300
SLVRLAKE
Charlene Denim Midi Skirt
$480
Khaite

Full Monty

Layered ruffled gabardine midi skirt
$462.50
$925
Comme des Garçons
Chetti Skirt
$675
Sandy Liang
Bow-embellished Ruffled Cloque Midi Skirt
$990
Simone Rocha
Jannat tiered taffeta and tulle mini skirt
$675
Molly Goddard
Relaxed Everyday Skirt
$350
Matteau

Sporty Spice

Nylon Twill Pleated Cargo Midi Skirt
$775
Sacai
Re-Nylon Mini Skirt
$1,170
Prada
High-waisted Zip-up Skirt
$127
$210
Sport by Agnes B.
Parachute Slit Skirt
$99.99
Mango
Nylon Skirt
$610
Maison Margiela

Sheer Genius

Transparent Nylon Skirt
$1,220
Miu Miu
Technical Chiffon Midi Skirt
$491
$982
Proenza Schouler
Ruffled Midi Skirt
$650
Marina Moscone
Decorative Lace Pencil Skirt
$129
& Other Stories
Organza Underlay Jersey Midi Skirt
$995
Jason Wu