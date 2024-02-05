Six Skirt Styles You'll See Everywhere This Spring

Though at times it seemed like January would never end, we’ve made it. The shortest and darkest days of the year are behind us and, although spring is not quite around the corner, we have plenty of transitions to look forward to in the months ahead. One such shift is the eventual liberation of our limbs from restrictive winter outerwear. As the weather eventually warms, one way to embrace the freedom that comes with spring dressing is with a fabulous skirt.

Skirts, while always in the fashion mix, seem to be having a bit of a moment lately. With their much-referenced Spring 2022 collection, Miu Miu started the craze for pleated minis, and has been featuring plentiful skirts on the runways ever since. The Row and Toteme have guided their minimalist disciples into sleek, tailored maxis, while Simone Rocha and Molly Goddard’s full-skirted styles make a case for feminine romance and whimsy. And for the denim lovers among us, the split-front midi has become a closet staple, pairing well with sleek knitwear and coquettish blouses alike.

Scroll through for all of our favorite styles of the season, from sporty to sheer and everything in between.

Sleek Suiting

Playful Pleats

Denim to the Max

Full Monty

Sporty Spice

Sheer Genius