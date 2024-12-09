Sofia Coppola isn’t going to let a bit of sheer fabric overpower her signature style. The director made the case for an elegant genre of transparent dressing at the 2024 Kennedy Center Honors over the weekend.

Coppola attended the Washington D.C. event, alongside her husband Thomas Mars, in head-to-toe Chanel—because, of course. Her knee-length gown mixed and matched several design details, some proving to be more riskier than others. Coppola’s skirt, slightly flared with a jagged hemline, gave way to the dress’s top half which was marked by a see-through black bodice. Of course, many celebrities might have worn such a pairing on its own, but Coppola’s dress featured an embroidered bib on top of its sheer portion to balance everything out. The detail added a ladylike finish to the dress, especially when paired with the demure ribbon belt that cinched everything together. Coppola accessorized with silver earrings and black Mary Janes while Mars opted for a traditional tuxedo.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Coppola was on hand to celebrate her father, Francis Ford Coppola, who was one of the evening’s several honorees. Bobby Weir of the Grateful Dead, Mickey Hart, Michelle Ebanks, Arturo Sandoval, and Bonnie Raitt were also celebrated during the 47th edition of the event.

Bloomberg/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Other notable guests included the likes of Chloë Sevigny, Grace VanderWaal, and Queen Latifah. Like Coppola, Sevigny also brought a bit of sheer play to the red carpet. She wore a ’20s-inspired design from Saint Laurent that featured a beaded bodice and a silk skirt. The evening was hosted by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris—both attending with their spouses, First Lady Jill Biden and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff—and marked one of the final major events of their administration.

Paul Morigi/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP/Getty Images