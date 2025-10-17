Last night in Beverly Hills, Sofia Richie Grainge had two major milestones to celebrate. Not only did the model launch her long-awaited eponymous line, SRG, but she also revealed that she’s expecting a second child with husband, Elliot Grainge. It’s a new chapter, both personally and professionally.

Richie shared her pregnancy bump via Instagram, pairing a mirror selfie with the caption “On my way to launch these babies.” Shortly after, the newly-minted designer arrived at her brand’s intimate launch party in signature maternity fashion. Naturally, Richie draped her baby bump in her brand’s “Blake” jacket, a structured wool number with a spotted brown-and-white pattern.

Paired with flared trousers, the minimal ensemble echoed Richie’s maternity style from her first pregnancy and reflected her affinity for “Quiet Luxury.” For accessories, she kept things sleek by toting a structured black handbag and doubled up on animal print with snakeskin-patterned heels.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Richie and her husband are already parents to daughter Eloise, who was born in May 2024. Throughout her first pregnancy, the model favored a clean girl look comprised of chic pantsuits and maxi dresses that hugged her baby bump—a trend that she’s sure to continue, especially with her own designs available to wear.

Prior to her pregnancy reveal, Richie unveiled her namesake brand, a 58-piece collection launched in collaboration with Revolve, earlier in the day. When speaking with W about the design process, she cheekily referred to the project as “one of my babies.”

“I walked through all the different stages of my life: being at home with my daughter, going out with girlfriends, working,” she said. “I wanted to create a range that can go from extremely casual [and] being at home, to a business meeting, to a fun night out. I just put myself in those situations, and I tried to create pieces that I thought were best suited for that environment.”