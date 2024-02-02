Sofia Richie’s first sighting following the news of her pregnancy had us pause for a moment. While, yes, we did appreciate the luxe qualities of her green overalls and cashmere sweater—where was the influencer’s typical brand of stealth wealth? Where did the quiet luxury go? Well, we have our answer just a few days later with Richie’s debut maternity red carpet appearance.

The mom-to-be suited up for Warner Music’s Pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles with a tailored monochrome look. She stepped out in an off-the-shoulder jacket from Attersee that she paired with matching dress pants. The look was quintessential Richie—understated, chic, and entirely elegant. She’s no longer just a “Quiet Luxury” girl, she’s the entire “Rich Mom.”

Her jacket featured slight boning which helped give the piece some structure. Richie wound up unbuttoning the jacket which to a subtle glimpse of her growing baby bump. The star rounded out her look with statement earrings, her signature slicked back hair, black pumps, and a two-toned bag from Ferragamo.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

Richie was joined by her music executive husband, Elliot Grainge, who cut a more casual figure in a gray turtleneck, suit jacket, and black pants.

Michael Tullberg/FilmMagic/Getty Images

During a recent interview with Vogue, in which she officially confirmed her pregnancy, Richie explained that she discovered she was expecting during a recent fashion week appearance at the Prada runway show.

“I found out very, very early,” Richie said, adding “I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for Fashion Week, and I was going to the Prada show. I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

The influencer also discussed her approach to maternity fashion with the publication. “Now that we’re announcing it, I have so many ideas,” she explained. “I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, and sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly.”