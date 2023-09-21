There was a moment earlier this summer when stars were slapping large, statement belts over otherwise loosely-fitted ensembles. And while, yes, the accessory provided that sought-after cinched shape, Sofia Richie has found an alternative that doesn’t involve obscuring the mid section.

On Thursday, the model stepped out at Prada’s spring/summer 2024 show durig Milan Fashion Week in a full ensemble from the Italian brand. Of course, her look had a very sleek, stealth wealth feel—but we were mostly interested in what was happening with her tailored wool coat.

The double breasted coat was designed in a gray wool fabric that featured a faint red pinstripe throughout. It had all the makings of a traditional fall piece—strong shoulders, chic lapels, and two pockets on either side. Instead of a wrap-around closure or clasps, though, the coat finished with a shortened, built-in leather belt at the waist.

We’re not sure if you can actually call this a belt as it was only a few inches long and appeared to be sewed into the sides of the jacket. It did, however, give things a more form-fitting feel as it pulled in the waist of the coat. The silver hardware and Prada triangle emblem added a nice contrast to the wool makeup of the piece, too.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Elsewhere, Richie seemed to continue the winterwear—underneath, she layered a fire red turtleneck and tailored gray pants. To round things out, she accessorized things with a pair of patent heels, oval sunglasses, and a leather Prada shoulder bag.

Before touching down in Milan, Richie dazzled stateside last week during New York Fashion Week. For the Proenza Schouler runway show, the 25-year-old opted for a color blocked strapless dress that she paired with strawberry red ballet flats. And over at Ralph Lauren, she went with another twist on a tailored classic.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

While Richie’s belt detail doesn’t entirely re-invent the wheel per say, it did put a unique twist on an age-old fall basic. And with pretty much everything she wears resurfacing in due time, soon enough there will be a pack of fashion girls hunting for the smallest belts possible.

Shop Sofia’s Pick: