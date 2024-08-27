Summer may be slipping away, but Solange Knowles is making the most of its final days fashion-wise. The singer styled a sheer mesh garment to glam perfection for some night time activities in the city, though it could just have easily served as a beach cover-up.

Her risqué dress featured a plunging neckline and thick shoulder straps that connected to long sleeves—of course, also designed in the same see-through fabric as her dress. The dress’s web-like details were lined with matching black stones. Knowles finished off her look with a braided hair style and silver earrings. While Knowles wore the dress on its own for her night on the town—and without any undergarments, no less—she could have just as easily thrown it on top of a thongkini while lounging seaside.

The singer also showed off two other skin-tight looks that turned the traditional LBD on its head. The first, a floor-length monochrome piece, was designed with an ab-baring cut-out at the center. The knit, web-like detail livened up what would have otherwise been a relatively simple silhouette. She paired this look with a dark green shoulder bag and black sandal heels.

For a boat ride around New York City, the artist dabbled in a more traditional fishnet style, wearing a see-through black mini dress that mimicked her night out look. The top half of the dress was overflowing with fringe and connected to a teensy mini skirt.

During an interview with W earlier this month, Knowles discussed her life in New York and her new project, a short film called Monuments Are Here. “I’m able to go into my design studio at the same time every day, which is something as a touring artist I never had—a 9-to-5 schedule,” she said.

Knowles continued, “I started touring at 13, a very young age. It created a nomadic spirit in me that carried on into adulthood. I move around a lot—I’ve lived in seven different cities in the last 15 or so years. But the objects that I possess are a way of grounding me in new spaces.”