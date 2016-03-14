From her first beauty pageant at age 14 in Naples, Italy to today, Sophia Loren has known the power of a good look. After that decisive moment in her early teens (she was crowned “Miss Elegance” at the 1950 Miss Italia pageant), Loren has graced the public with an undeniable sense of style both on and off the red carpet. We’ve seen her as the sultry Epifania Parerga in The Millionairess, take home Oscar and BAFTA Awards in Two Women, and of course, dazzle in custom couture at the Cannes Film Festival.

Throughout it all, Loren has become synonymous with not only the carefree, La Dolce Vita style but also the classic glamour of ‘50s and ‘60s Hollywood. On red carpets, the Italian historically favors statement-making ballgowns trimmed with dozens of crystals and sequins but isn’t afraid to opt for more casual styles like a-line dresses and chic suit sets. She’s been a muse to some of fashion’s most revered names—Cristóbal Balenciaga, Emilio Schuberth, Valentino Garavani, Giorgio Armani—and is one of the most recognizable film stars to have graced the screen. Here, a look back at the Italian screen goddess’s best style moments throughout the decades.

2021 David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Loren dazzled in a sequined number for the opening gala of the 2021 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

2019 Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images For the 2019 Governors Awards, the Italian kept things simple with a plunging velvet dress.

2014 Michel Dufour/Getty Images Loren returned to her former Cannes ways when she wore this red chiffon set to attend a photocall in 2014.

2007 FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images The actress took home the Lifetime Award at the 2007 Rome Film Festival wearing a statement black gown trimmed with layers of crystals.

2003 J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images The awards black gown became something of a signature throughout Loren’s career—here, she sported one for a 2003 Giorgio Armani event in Beverly Hills.

1995 Ron Galella/WireImage After appearing on Larry King Live in 1995, Loren departed the New York studio in a chic two-piece suit set complete with flashes of gold jewelry.

1993 Frank Trapper/Corbis Historical/Getty Images Loren packed on the sparkle for the 1993 Academy Awards in this dramatic gown and pants combination.

1987 The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images While on set in 1987, the actress traded her glitzy gowns for a rather relaxed look.

1977 Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images The star went home with the World Film Favorite Special Award during the 1977 Golden Globes while sporting this fringe, metallic gown.

1965 Stroud/Express/Getty Images Loren mastered ‘60s airport style with a patterned overcoat, clear sunglasses, and a textured top hat.

1965 Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images Loren stepped out to the New York premiere of Dr. Zhivago in a sultry mini dress and fur coat.

1960 Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images The actress, fittingly, looked like a million bucks while filming The Millionairess in 1960.

1960 Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images As Epifania Parerga, Loren stunned in a corset, opera gloves, and wide-brimmed hat in the 1960 film, The Millionairess.

1958 Peter Stackpole/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images While in New York, the actress went rather simple in a plaid a-line dress.

1958 Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images You could always count on Loren to make a statement on the red carpet, like here, when she wore a taffeta ball gown and fur stole to the 1958 premiere of The Key.

1956 Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images Loren captured the spirit of the ‘50s look in this Christian Dior “New Line” dress and leather pumps.

1955 Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images In one of her first of many appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, the film star stole the show in a dramatic white gown, black gloves, and a statement necklace.

1955 MP/Leemage Loren looked every bit of her bombshell self during a press conference in 1955.

1955 Getty Images While she’s most known for her standout style, you could always count on Loren to nail even the most casual of looks.

1954 ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images Loren truly looked like a Royal in this tiered, ruffled gown and diamond tiara in 1954.

1950 Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images. At age 16, a fresh faced Loren posed for a headshot while sporting her soon-to-be famous flipped hairstyle.