FASHION

Sophia Loren's Most Stylish Moments Defined the La Dolce Vita Look

Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Sophia Loren

From her first beauty pageant at age 14 in Naples, Italy to today, Sophia Loren has known the power of a good look. After that decisive moment in her early teens (she was crowned “Miss Elegance” at the 1950 Miss Italia pageant), Loren has graced the public with an undeniable sense of style both on and off the red carpet. We’ve seen her as the sultry Epifania Parerga in The Millionairess, take home Oscar and BAFTA Awards in Two Women, and of course, dazzle in custom couture at the Cannes Film Festival.

Throughout it all, Loren has become synonymous with not only the carefree, La Dolce Vita style but also the classic glamour of ‘50s and ‘60s Hollywood. On red carpets, the Italian historically favors statement-making ballgowns trimmed with dozens of crystals and sequins but isn’t afraid to opt for more casual styles like a-line dresses and chic suit sets. She’s been a muse to some of fashion’s most revered names—Cristóbal Balenciaga, Emilio Schuberth, Valentino Garavani, Giorgio Armani—and is one of the most recognizable film stars to have graced the screen. Here, a look back at the Italian screen goddess’s best style moments throughout the decades.

2021
David Livingston/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Loren dazzled in a sequined number for the opening gala of the 2021 Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

2019
Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For the 2019 Governors Awards, the Italian kept things simple with a plunging velvet dress.

2014
Michel Dufour/Getty Images

Loren returned to her former Cannes ways when she wore this red chiffon set to attend a photocall in 2014.

2007
FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP/Getty Images

The actress took home the Lifetime Award at the 2007 Rome Film Festival wearing a statement black gown trimmed with layers of crystals.

2003
J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The awards black gown became something of a signature throughout Loren’s career—here, she sported one for a 2003 Giorgio Armani event in Beverly Hills.

1995
Ron Galella/WireImage

After appearing on Larry King Live in 1995, Loren departed the New York studio in a chic two-piece suit set complete with flashes of gold jewelry.

1993
Frank Trapper/Corbis Historical/Getty Images

Loren packed on the sparkle for the 1993 Academy Awards in this dramatic gown and pants combination.

1987
The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

While on set in 1987, the actress traded her glitzy gowns for a rather relaxed look.

1977
Silver Screen Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images

The star went home with the World Film Favorite Special Award during the 1977 Golden Globes while sporting this fringe, metallic gown.

1965
Stroud/Express/Getty Images

Loren mastered ‘60s airport style with a patterned overcoat, clear sunglasses, and a textured top hat.

1965
Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images

Loren stepped out to the New York premiere of Dr. Zhivago in a sultry mini dress and fur coat.

1960
Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

The actress, fittingly, looked like a million bucks while filming The Millionairess in 1960.

1960
Silver Screen Collection/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

As Epifania Parerga, Loren stunned in a corset, opera gloves, and wide-brimmed hat in the 1960 film, The Millionairess.

1958
Peter Stackpole/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

While in New York, the actress went rather simple in a plaid a-line dress.

1958
Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

You could always count on Loren to make a statement on the red carpet, like here, when she wore a taffeta ball gown and fur stole to the 1958 premiere of The Key.

1956
Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Loren captured the spirit of the ‘50s look in this Christian Dior “New Line” dress and leather pumps.

1955
Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone/Getty Images

In one of her first of many appearances at the Cannes Film Festival, the film star stole the show in a dramatic white gown, black gloves, and a statement necklace.

1955
MP/Leemage

Loren looked every bit of her bombshell self during a press conference in 1955.

1955
Getty Images

While she’s most known for her standout style, you could always count on Loren to nail even the most casual of looks.

1954
ullstein bild Dtl./ullstein bild/Getty Images

Loren truly looked like a Royal in this tiered, ruffled gown and diamond tiara in 1954.

1950
Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images.

At age 16, a fresh faced Loren posed for a headshot while sporting her soon-to-be famous flipped hairstyle.

This article was originally published on