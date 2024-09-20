The new series Joan sees Sophie Turner step into the shoes of the notorious British diamond thief, Joan Hannington. But for the show’s London premiere last night, there was not a diamond to be found. Instead, Turner opted for slick separates that blended motorcycle attire with strait jacket aesthetics.

The British actress chose to wear look two from Nicolas Ghesquière’s resort 2025 Louis Vuitton collection. Turner’s outfit began with skinny leather pants that featured exposed black zippers along the legs. On top, she went with a matching jacket that blended a typical bomber silhouette with strait jacket detailing. The roomy piece was marked by large exposed pockets, a high-neck collar, and statement zips with leather fringe. Turner tied in the black detailing of her pieces with a pair of sleek pumps and tucked her blonde hair into the neckline of her jacket. She kept glam simple with winged eyeliner and a nude lip.

James Manning - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Turner toned down the Louis Vuitton runway stylings slightly for her red carpet appearance. The set was originally shown with an ’80s-inspired wide-brim hat (which Turner did wear at one point, according to her Instagram) and tinted eyewear. The model also sported iridescent cowboy boots which Turner switched out for something more classic.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Joan is based on the true story of Joan Hannington, a single mother who turned to criminal activity to support her family and husband. Hannington, a jewel thief born in 1957, was known as “The Godmother” and is still alive today.

“I got to play with really fun ’80s clothes and ’80s personas and makeup and hair, and it was an absolute blast,” Turner said of the role, mentioning that she read Hannington’s biography “three or four times.”

She continued, “I fall asleep to crime podcasts every single night. My friends, if I’m having sleepovers with them, they’ll just get so freaked out by me because they wake up in the middle of the night and it’s like, ‘And then he stabbed her!’ I love it. I love crime. I love anything to do with it. So, making a crime show was such a dream for me.”