The 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is out, and so too are celebrities in fittingly sheer outfits to celebrate its release. Stars, models, and influencers, many of whom graced the pages of this year’s edition, including the group featured on its massive 60th anniversary cover were on hand in New York City Thursday night to celebrate yet another year of the storied magazine issue. Many of them dressed the part.

Martha Stewart wore head-to-toe gold: a strapless Brunello Cucinelli dress with a sheer, sequined, gold knit jacket with fringes and gold accessories. Cover girl Chrissy Teigen wore a sheer, bejeweled, slightly mismatched set.

Christie Brinkley didn’t technically wear anything see-through, but her long, bell-sleeved red Norma Kamali dress with a sky high slit has us dreaming of a beach vacation all the time. Below, all the best looks from the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue release party.

