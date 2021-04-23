TRANSITIONAL DRESSING

11 Spring Dresses for Warm Days and Cool Nights

Refresh your in-between wardrobe with these chic staples.

Photograph by Zoë Ghertner; Styled by Marie Chaix.

Spring, in all its glory, can be a surprisingly tricky season to dress for. One minute you’re sweating in the sunshine, the next you’re wishing you’d brought a hat and scarf. We think that when it comes to layering pieces, lightweight dresses are incredibly underrated: you can go for something a little more covered up and just add a light jacket, or layer a skimpier piece with a thick sweater, tailored shirt or trousers. The material is key—you can never go wrong with a crisp cotton poplin, but don’t sleep on innovative recycled polyester and nylon for a surprisingly breathable, soft touch. And even your favorite cold weather staple, the knit dress, can be just right for warm-ish days. Here, 11 of our favorite spring dresses, at every price point:

Cos Shirt Dress
$115
Cos

Cos makes one of my favorite materials: a light, crisp, recycled polyester that is super breathable and perfect for Spring. I love this dress in particular because it looks great on it’s own or layered with trousers.

Vince Wrap Dress
$365
Vince

When it comes to warm-weather dressing, ease is always key for me. This dress from Vince is the perfect way to get ready for summer without any fuss.

Zara Shirt Dress
$40
Zara

The versatility of a shirt dress is endless. This stays on rotation in my closet all season long—goes great with a cropped sweater.

Bottega Veneta Wool Mini Dress
$2,500
Moda Operandi

The perfect transitional outfit: The thickness of the knit makes it perfect for being out all day and into the night, not to mention the cut is extremely flattering.

Jil Sander T-shirt Dress
$534
Farfetch

A T-shirt dress is a perfect introduction to warm weather.

Rokh Patchwork Dress
$915
Moda Operandi

This Rokh dress is a fun option for cooler Spring nights out on the town.

Prada Nylon Dress
$1,340
Matches Fashion

This nylon piece is Spring perfection—looks great on its own or layered with a shirt underneath when there’s still a chill in the air.

Gucci Dress
$2,600
Net-A-Porter

Channel Cher Horowitz in this Tweed mini from Gucci.

Bode Coverlet Coat
$1,800
Bode

A little secret of mine is wearing a coat as a dress. Buttoned all the way up to the top with a sweet little loafer or opened at the neck with a sandal, this Bode coat is perfection.

Onitsuka Tiger Dress
$140
Onitsuka Tiger

Love a sporty shirt dress. This one looks adorable paired with a sneaker and cute sock.

Lemaire Cotton Poplin Dress
$1,059
Matches Fashion

This sleek cotton poplin dress from Lemaire is another timeless classic. It is perfect for day or night and the fabric feels like butter on the skin.