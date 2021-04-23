Spring, in all its glory, can be a surprisingly tricky season to dress for. One minute you’re sweating in the sunshine, the next you’re wishing you’d brought a hat and scarf. We think that when it comes to layering pieces, lightweight dresses are incredibly underrated: you can go for something a little more covered up and just add a light jacket, or layer a skimpier piece with a thick sweater, tailored shirt or trousers. The material is key—you can never go wrong with a crisp cotton poplin, but don’t sleep on innovative recycled polyester and nylon for a surprisingly breathable, soft touch. And even your favorite cold weather staple, the knit dress, can be just right for warm-ish days. Here, 11 of our favorite spring dresses, at every price point:

Cos makes one of my favorite materials: a light, crisp, recycled polyester that is super breathable and perfect for Spring. I love this dress in particular because it looks great on it’s own or layered with trousers.

When it comes to warm-weather dressing, ease is always key for me. This dress from Vince is the perfect way to get ready for summer without any fuss.

The versatility of a shirt dress is endless. This stays on rotation in my closet all season long—goes great with a cropped sweater.

The perfect transitional outfit: The thickness of the knit makes it perfect for being out all day and into the night, not to mention the cut is extremely flattering.

A T-shirt dress is a perfect introduction to warm weather.

This Rokh dress is a fun option for cooler Spring nights out on the town.

This nylon piece is Spring perfection—looks great on its own or layered with a shirt underneath when there’s still a chill in the air.

Channel Cher Horowitz in this Tweed mini from Gucci.

A little secret of mine is wearing a coat as a dress. Buttoned all the way up to the top with a sweet little loafer or opened at the neck with a sandal, this Bode coat is perfection.

Love a sporty shirt dress. This one looks adorable paired with a sneaker and cute sock.

This sleek cotton poplin dress from Lemaire is another timeless classic. It is perfect for day or night and the fabric feels like butter on the skin.