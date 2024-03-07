ADD TO CART

The Best Spring Outerwear Lets Your Outfit Do the Talking

Shop the season’s standout pieces, from neutral trench coats to pastel-hued leather blazers.

Three models pose in a Brooklyn park
Photographed by Jamel Shabazz
After a winter spent bundled up in bulky overcoats and practical puffers, it’s time to have a little more fun with your outer layers. With spring right around the corner, we’re getting excited about swapping out our wool and down staples for breezier pieces that accentuate, rather than cover up, what we’re wearing underneath. While statement coats in bold hues feel right for colder temps, what we’re loving for the upcoming season is in decidedly more neutral territory: slinky trench coats in shades of cream and tan, capes and vests in crisp whites, and textured leather jackets in the palest of pale blues. They won’t clash or compete with whatever fabulous floral or spring-y pastel you’ve got going on with the rest of your outfit, and they’ll continue to feel fresh and classic for many years to come. Scroll through for our edit of the best spring outerwear to shop now.

Floral-Appliqué Cotton Gabardine Trench Coat
$2,835
Magda Butrym
Wool and Cotton-Blend Trench Coat
$4,190
Balenciaga
Mid-length Silk Blend Trench Coat
$3,550
Burberry
Kengia Leather Bomber Jacket
$6,950
The Row
Waterproof Cotton Belted Trench Coat with Leather Collar
$4,700
Bottega Veneta

Minnie Belted Cotton-Blend Twill Trench Coat
$3,200
Khaite
Padded Shell Bomber Jacket
$2,700
Ferragamo
Sleeveless Coat
$5,600
Ferragamo
GG Wool Coat
$4,700
Gucci
Garth Coat in Cotton and Linen
$2,990
The Row
Hooded Cape
$4,110
Jil Sander
Letty Leather Bomber Jacket
$2,300
Acne Studios
Gathered-Waist Trench Coat
$1,490
JW Anderson
Double-Breasted Cotton Trench Coat
$4,190
Saint Laurent
Trench Coat
€500
Nike x Martine Rose
Décortiqué Reversible Coat
$2,930
Maison Margiela
Canvas Jacket
$4,800
Prada
Belted Trench Coat
$1,645
Lemaire
Le Trench Bari Belted Cotton and Linen-Blend Trench Coat
$1,485
Jacquemus
Hooded Wool Top Coat with Button Vent
$3,800
Loewe
Black Bonded Cotton Cocoon Dress
$2,600
Marni
Jane Trench
$990
Leset
Leather-Trimmed Cotton Jacket
$1,420
Toteme
Pendleton Yoke Coat
$5,785
Maison Margiela
Easy Croc-Effect Leather Jacket
$2,700
Toteme
Ecru Denim Jacket
$1,990
Miu Miu
Biglia Short Gabardine Trench Coat
$765
Weekend Max Mara
Wool Felt Cape
$1,540
Moncler