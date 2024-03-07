The Best Spring Outerwear Lets Your Outfit Do the Talking

After a winter spent bundled up in bulky overcoats and practical puffers, it’s time to have a little more fun with your outer layers. With spring right around the corner, we’re getting excited about swapping out our wool and down staples for breezier pieces that accentuate, rather than cover up, what we’re wearing underneath. While statement coats in bold hues feel right for colder temps, what we’re loving for the upcoming season is in decidedly more neutral territory: slinky trench coats in shades of cream and tan, capes and vests in crisp whites, and textured leather jackets in the palest of pale blues. They won’t clash or compete with whatever fabulous floral or spring-y pastel you’ve got going on with the rest of your outfit, and they’ll continue to feel fresh and classic for many years to come. Scroll through for our edit of the best spring outerwear to shop now.