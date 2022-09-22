Storm Reid Steps Into Her Own in a Sparkling Prada Mini Dress

Storm Reid’s character Gia remains just about Euphoria’s only beacon of innocence. However, in real life, in the front row and on the red carpet, 19-year-old Reid is stepping into her own as a style star, and increasingly mixing it up with her older co-stars. Reid has been a Prada regular for a few season now, but showed up at the brand’s latest show during Milan Fashion Week in a sparkling tiled mini dress that’s a riff on the brand’s famous triangular logo badge. Gia might blanche at the dress, but Storm is owning it.

The USC student paired the look with relatively a simple black bag and platform heels, and, of course, some logo badge earrings to boot. Her hair, in a braid so long it can be measured in feet (or meters, we suppose, since she’s in Europe) took center stage.

Inside, Reid met up with her fellow East Highland High School student Hunter Schafer, who also happens to be a fellow frequent Prada muse. In Schafer’s case it was the lack of follicles that was the grooming talking point. The star seemed to have bleached her eyebrows so light it appeared she had none. Otherwise, Schafer kept it simple by pairing a black mock turtleneck top with a mid-length skirt, all topped off by a classic trench coat.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Unfortunately those two were the only students the Euphoria High school bus dropped off at the show (half the rest of the cast has their own brand loyalties), but the pair did get to join an otherwise notable front row. I May Destroy You’s Michaela Coel, 13 Reason Why’s Katherine Langford, and a still very, very blonde Lorde joined them to take in Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’s latest collection.

Jacopo M. Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images