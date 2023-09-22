25 Fabulous Belts to Cinch Together Any Look

A great belt has the power to transform an outfit. Add a luxe leather band with a sculptural buckle to a pair of jeans and a T-shirt and you’ve just taken things up a few notches. Throw a chain over the waist of a a chic slip dress and you’ve got yourself a gown. They add definition to the waist, a bit of color and shine, and a focal point for your whole look. There’s no shortage of classic options to invest in right now: Saint Laurent, Toteme and Maryam Nassir Zadeh have all put their subtle spin on timeless styles with minimal but intriguing details. Loking for something with a bit more personality? Bottega Veneta and Kenzo have both gone big on buckles in their own ways. If you need to add a little extra storage to your looks, Spanish brands Gimaguas and Paloma Wool are offering chic takes on the utility belt. And for the astrology obsessive in your life, there’s even an Elsa Peretti designed clasp for every star sign on a fresh line of belts from Tiffany and Co. Shop all of our top picks of the season below.

