ADD TO CART

25 Fabulous Belts to Cinch Together Any Look

Minimalist leather, maximalist chains and everything in between.

Collage by Ashley Peña
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A great belt has the power to transform an outfit. Add a luxe leather band with a sculptural buckle to a pair of jeans and a T-shirt and you’ve just taken things up a few notches. Throw a chain over the waist of a a chic slip dress and you’ve got yourself a gown. They add definition to the waist, a bit of color and shine, and a focal point for your whole look. There’s no shortage of classic options to invest in right now: Saint Laurent, Toteme and Maryam Nassir Zadeh have all put their subtle spin on timeless styles with minimal but intriguing details. Loking for something with a bit more personality? Bottega Veneta and Kenzo have both gone big on buckles in their own ways. If you need to add a little extra storage to your looks, Spanish brands Gimaguas and Paloma Wool are offering chic takes on the utility belt. And for the astrology obsessive in your life, there’s even an Elsa Peretti designed clasp for every star sign on a fresh line of belts from Tiffany and Co. Shop all of our top picks of the season below.

Minimalist

Saint Laurent Leather Belt
$645
Net-a-Porter
Miu Miu Leather Belt
$625
Miu Miu
Maryam Nassir Zadeh Black Vetiver Belt
$288
Bona Drag Boutique
Prada Leather Belt
$750
Prada
Toteme Leather Belt
$350
Net-a-Porter

Buckle Up

Bottega Veneta Drop Belt
$590
Bottega Veneta
Coperni Buckled Fastened Belt
$166
$216
Cettire
Eytys Zane Belt
$235
Eytys
Kenzo Leather Logo Buckle Belt
$216
$360
Farfetch
Elsa Peretti for Tiffany & Co. Taurus Belt Buckle
$350
Tiffany & Co.

Classic With a Twist

Acne Studios Standard Belt
$350
FWRD
Our Legacy Star Fall Studded Leather Belt
$206
$295
Mytheresa
Diesel Oval-Buckle Belt
$150
Farfetch
The Row Effi Leather Belt
$720
Luisaviaroma
R. Turbow Leather Belt
$220
Judi Rosen New York

Chain

Blumarine Metal Belt with Butterflies
$840
Blumarine
Chanel Belt
Chanel
Gucci Logo Chain Belt
$1,150
Luisaviaroma
Jacquemus Chain Link Belt
$235
$376
Cettire
Rabanne 1969 Shiny Belt
$420
Luisaviaroma

Not Your Average

Balenciaga Le Cagole Embellished Crinkled-Leather Belt
$850
Net-a-Porter
Banana Republic Ravello Embossed Leather Belt
$170
Banana Republic
Gimaguas Rino Belt
€119
Gimaguas
Paloma Wool Nelson Suede Belt
$310
Farfetch
Santangelo Rane Supreme Belt
$560
Garmentory