How to Look Chic at the Office When It’s 90 Degrees Outside

These workwear essentials will get you through the summer in style.

by Christina Holevas
Woman with red hair in a beige dress standing between a blue and a green vintage car in a parking lo...
Karen Elson photographed by Craig McDean, styled by Grace Coddington.
While we wish we could put our “out of office” message on all summer long, for most of us, work doesn’t abide by the weather. We all know the feeling of being stuck at your desk when you’d rather be out having a spritz, or sweating through your morning commute. One way to make the whole thing a little more bearable: chic, lightweight professional clothes that you don’t have to think too much about. Bonus points if they don’t leave you shivering when the AC gets cranked up. Our edit of summer office essentials is full of easy to wear, breathable basics that are appropriate for work. Think simple shift dresses, lightweight trousers, and tailored shorts that won’t raise any office eyebrows. Shop all of our favorite pieces, below.

Polished and Professional Dresses

Alessia Midi Dress
$2,395
Veronica Di Piante
Natalia Maxi Dress
$550
Ulla Johnson
Esme Midi Dress
$165
Flore Flore
Gianna Dress
$2,450
The Row
Midi Dress
$274
$535
Vince
Button Down Dress
$2,700
Miu Miu

Lightweight Trousers

Gelso Pants
$195
The Frankie Shop
Maude Pants
$1,500
Fforme
Madeline Pleat Trouser
$175
Alex Mill
90s Slim Leg Pants
$465
St. Agni
Straight Pants
$45.99
Mango
Wide Leg Essential Pant
$128
J.Crew

Chic Summer Shoes

Slingback Heels
$950
Jil Sander
Mary Jane Ballerina Flats
$530
Le Monde Beryl
Gemma Ballet
$850
The Row
Una Heeled Sandals
$450
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Pitakara Loafers
$825
Manolo Blahnik
Anatomic Classic Ballerina Flat
$530
MM6

Breezy Tops

Vest
$576
Cortana
Kayla Button-Down Shirt
$270
Citizens of Humanity
Ribbed Knitted Polo Top
$365
Joseph
Aexae
$350
Technical Knit
Short Sleeved Shirt
$99
Cos
Davy Top
$197
$395
Nili Lotan

Sleek Skirts

Dream Maxi Skirt
$78
Everlane
Uniform Skort
$750
Sandy Liang
Checked Midi Skirt
$1,600
Bottega Veneta
Drill Column Skirt
$750
Wardrobe NYC
Midi Skirt
$870
Carven
Yoko Midi Skirt
$160
Leset

Work-Worthy Shorts

Bella Shorts
$435
Tove
Jenny Short
$790
Proenza Schouler
Cotton Shorts
$322
$460
Dries Van Noten
Long Chino Short
$420
Matteau
Tailored Shorts
$395
Beare Park
Pleated High Waist Shorts
$49.50
Zara

Cool Carryalls

Ares Bag
$679
Loulou Studio
T-Lock Top Handle Bag
$1,550
Toteme
Silvana Bucket Bag
$348
Reformation
Julian Bag
$585
Maryam Nassir Zadeh
Puzzle Fold Convertible Tote
$2,100
Loewe
Lotus Tote
$2,700
Khaite

AC-Ready Layers

Peri Sheer Shirt
$205
The Frankie Shop
Barb Cardigan
$250
Leset
Anjou Scarf
$1,850
The Row
Marnie Blazer
$420
Loulou Studio
The V Pullover
$395
Guest In Residence
Crewneck Cardigan
$135
Theory