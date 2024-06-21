How to Look Chic at the Office When It’s 90 Degrees Outside

While we wish we could put our “out of office” message on all summer long, for most of us, work doesn’t abide by the weather. We all know the feeling of being stuck at your desk when you’d rather be out having a spritz, or sweating through your morning commute. One way to make the whole thing a little more bearable: chic, lightweight professional clothes that you don’t have to think too much about. Bonus points if they don’t leave you shivering when the AC gets cranked up. Our edit of summer office essentials is full of easy to wear, breathable basics that are appropriate for work. Think simple shift dresses, lightweight trousers, and tailored shorts that won’t raise any office eyebrows. Shop all of our favorite pieces, below.

Polished and Professional Dresses

Lightweight Trousers

Chic Summer Shoes

Breezy Tops

Sleek Skirts

Work-Worthy Shorts

Cool Carryalls

AC-Ready Layers