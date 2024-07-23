The Best Skirts and Shorts for a Stylish Summer

Bored of throwing on the same denim cutoffs every summer? Us too. Although they’re a classic warm weather go-to, we think it’s time to think more creatively about what to wear on your lower half when temperatures start to climb. Whether you’re looking for something chic to wear to the office, something fun and flirty for a party, or something easy to pack for weekends at the beach, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite skirts and shorts that will keep you looking crisp and feeling cool, no matter how hot it gets. We even included a few pairs of denim shorts—but these are really good ones, we promise! Think sophisticated proportions and unexpected washes. Scroll through for all of our picks and consider your wardrobe upgraded.