The Best Skirts and Shorts for a Stylish Summer

These breezy, sophisticated staples will keep you feeling cool and looking crisp for the rest of the season.

Stylish woman in a white cut-out top and grey skirt, paired with white boots and a bag, standing on ...
Mammina Aker wears a Gucci top, skirt, glasses, earrings, bag, and boots. Photographed by Jamel Shabazz.
Bored of throwing on the same denim cutoffs every summer? Us too. Although they’re a classic warm weather go-to, we think it’s time to think more creatively about what to wear on your lower half when temperatures start to climb. Whether you’re looking for something chic to wear to the office, something fun and flirty for a party, or something easy to pack for weekends at the beach, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite skirts and shorts that will keep you looking crisp and feeling cool, no matter how hot it gets. We even included a few pairs of denim shorts—but these are really good ones, we promise! Think sophisticated proportions and unexpected washes. Scroll through for all of our picks and consider your wardrobe upgraded.

Tailored Skirts

Lace-Trimmed Pinstriped Wool Midi Skirt
$0
$1,990
Balenciaga
Satin-Trimmed Wool Skirt
$1,950
Saint Laurent
Broderie Anglaise Skirt
$2,500
Bottega Veneta
Smith Crepe Midi Skirt
$245
Staud
Metallic Cotton-Blend Jacquard Midi Skirt
$552
$920
Dries Van Noten
Patent Leather-Trimmed Mohair and Wool-Blend Midi Skirt
$1,850
Gucci

Denim Skirts

Denim Midi Skirt
$1,260
Alaïa
Flared Denim Maxi Skirt
$2,190
Burberry
Mini Skirt in Dark Union Wash Denim
$1,100
Celine
Mini Skirt in Selvedge Denim
$1,470
Prada
Evergreen Denim Midi Skirt
$695
Y/Project
Rinsed Denim Maxi Skirt
$150
$375
Ganni

Bubble Skirts

Bubbly Poplin Skirt
$98
Aritzia
Balu Cotton Bubble Maxi Skirt
$570
Siedrés
Belle Pleated Tiered Cotton Midi Skirt
$295
Sea
Technical Nylon Skirt
$452
$1,290
Proenza Schouler
Balloon Skirt
$122
Belle
Ruched Silk Mini Skirt
$1,959
Tory Burch

Slip Skirts

Hobble Skirt in Silk Georgette
$1,950
Celine
Gwyneth Slip Skirt
$35
$90
J.Crew
Silk Chiffon Midi Skirt
$1,420
Miu Miu
Printed Polka-Dot Stretch-Silk Midi Skirt
$1,295
Dolce & Gabbana
Lace Trim Silk Skirt
$3,150
Saint Laurent
Satin Crepe and Lace Midi-Skirt
$2,050
Prada

Mini Skirts & Shorts

Meelar Paneled Woven Mini Skirt
$980
Khaite
Wool-Blend Mini Skirt
$335
Shushu/Tong
Holly Skirt in Butter
$325
Sandy Liang
Chino Shorts
$1,250
Miu Miu
Riveted Tailor Shorts
$650
Dion Lee
Wool Shorts
$1,800
Gucci

Office Friendly Shorts

Striped Wool Shorts
$1,300
Bottega Veneta
Pleated Cotton-Twill Shorts
$740
Carven
Gabardine Shorts
$1,650
Prada
Exclusive Hana High-Rise Woven Shorts
$185
The Frankie Shop
Wool-Twill Shorts
$800
Wardrobe.Nyc
Pleated Organic Cotton-Twill Shorts
$216
$360
Toteme

Denim Shorts

Nolan Denim Shorts
$198
Agolde
Horsebit Denim Shorts
$1,350
Gucci
Denim Shorts
$1,270
Prada
Buckle-Detail Cropped Jeans
$630
Coperni
Twisted Cotton Bermuda Shorts
$275
$550
JW Anderson
Frayed Distressed Denim Shorts
$420
Acne Studios

Lounge Shorts

Giada Bow Shorts in Burgundy
$481
Fidan Novruzova
April Plissé Shorts
$340
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
Triomphe Mini Shorts in Cotton and Cashmere
$890
Celine
Loose Short
$22
$42
Skims
Monogram Silk Satin Pajama Shorts
$440
Toteme
Stanton Shorts in Cotton
$1,050
The Row