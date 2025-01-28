FASHION

All the Must-See Celebrity Looks From the Sundance Film Festival 2025

by Matthew Velasco
There’s still a ways to go until the 2025 awards season officially concludes, but the film world has already set its sight on the festival circuit. The Sundance Film Festival 2025, which takes place from January 23 to February 2, is officially underway in Park City, Utah. The annual event has developed n reputation for highlighting some of the year’s most exciting independent films, and the 2025 edition is no different with major movie stars and cult directors coming together.

As opposed to the pomp and circumstance of the Venice and Cannes Film Festivals, Sundance does things a bit differently when it comes to red carpet style. Celebrities tend to wear cozy, climate-appropriate designs to the festival’s various events and premieres rather than black-tie looks—think color blocked separates, the occasional parka, and lots and lots of knitwear.

But that isn’t to say a celebrity won’t bring a little something extra to the red carpet every now and then. Look no further than the sheer lace number Jennifer Lopez wore to the Kiss Of The Spider Woman premiere or the ladylike The Row outfit Ayo Edebiri slipped on in support of her new film Opus. For some, Sundance is an opportunity to show off the quirkier, more imaginative side of the fashion sense. For others, it’s simply an opportunity to wear jeans on the red carpet.

Here, all the best celebrity fashion from the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Cynthia Erivo

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Dior.

Sarah Jessica Parker

London Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images

In Meruert Tolegen.

Jennifer Lopez

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In Valdrin Sahiti.

Ayo Edebiri

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In The Row.

Callum Turner

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

In Vivienne Westwood.

Naomi Ackie

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Fendi couture.

Lily Gladstone

Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Molly Gordon

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Juliette Lewis

Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dylan O’Brien

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Free Leonard Peltier premiere January 27.

Glen Close

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

at the Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser January 24.

Olivia Colman

The Hollywood Reporter/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Rosy McEwen

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Prada.

Dave Franco

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Hall

Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Logan Lerman

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images