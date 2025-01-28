All the Must-See Celebrity Looks From the Sundance Film Festival 2025
There’s still a ways to go until the 2025 awards season officially concludes, but the film world has already set its sight on the festival circuit. The Sundance Film Festival 2025, which takes place from January 23 to February 2, is officially underway in Park City, Utah. The annual event has developed n reputation for highlighting some of the year’s most exciting independent films, and the 2025 edition is no different with major movie stars and cult directors coming together.
As opposed to the pomp and circumstance of the Venice and Cannes Film Festivals, Sundance does things a bit differently when it comes to red carpet style. Celebrities tend to wear cozy, climate-appropriate designs to the festival’s various events and premieres rather than black-tie looks—think color blocked separates, the occasional parka, and lots and lots of knitwear.
But that isn’t to say a celebrity won’t bring a little something extra to the red carpet every now and then. Look no further than the sheer lace number Jennifer Lopez wore to the Kiss Of The Spider Woman premiere or the ladylike The Row outfit Ayo Edebiri slipped on in support of her new film Opus. For some, Sundance is an opportunity to show off the quirkier, more imaginative side of the fashion sense. For others, it’s simply an opportunity to wear jeans on the red carpet.
Here, all the best celebrity fashion from the Sundance Film Festival 2025.
Cynthia Erivo
In Dior.
Sarah Jessica Parker
In Meruert Tolegen.
Jennifer Lopez
In Valdrin Sahiti.
Ayo Edebiri
In The Row.
Callum Turner
Josh O’Connor
Chloë Sevigny
In Vivienne Westwood.
Naomi Ackie
In Fendi couture.
Lily Gladstone
Meghann Fahy
Rachel Sennott
Molly Gordon
Juliette Lewis
Dylan O’Brien
Carey Mulligan
Natasha Lyonne
At the Free Leonard Peltier premiere January 27.
Glen Close
Tessa Thompson
at the Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser January 24.
Olivia Colman
Rosy McEwen
In Prada.