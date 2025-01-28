There’s still a ways to go until the 2025 awards season officially concludes, but the film world has already set its sight on the festival circuit. The Sundance Film Festival 2025, which takes place from January 23 to February 2, is officially underway in Park City, Utah. The annual event has developed n reputation for highlighting some of the year’s most exciting independent films, and the 2025 edition is no different with major movie stars and cult directors coming together.

As opposed to the pomp and circumstance of the Venice and Cannes Film Festivals, Sundance does things a bit differently when it comes to red carpet style. Celebrities tend to wear cozy, climate-appropriate designs to the festival’s various events and premieres rather than black-tie looks—think color blocked separates, the occasional parka, and lots and lots of knitwear.

But that isn’t to say a celebrity won’t bring a little something extra to the red carpet every now and then. Look no further than the sheer lace number Jennifer Lopez wore to the Kiss Of The Spider Woman premiere or the ladylike The Row outfit Ayo Edebiri slipped on in support of her new film Opus. For some, Sundance is an opportunity to show off the quirkier, more imaginative side of the fashion sense. For others, it’s simply an opportunity to wear jeans on the red carpet.

Here, all the best celebrity fashion from the Sundance Film Festival 2025.

Cynthia Erivo Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Dior.

Sarah Jessica Parker London Entertainment/GC Images/Getty Images In Meruert Tolegen.

Jennifer Lopez Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images In Valdrin Sahiti.

Ayo Edebiri Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In The Row.

Callum Turner Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Josh O’Connor Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images In Vivienne Westwood.

Naomi Ackie Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Fendi couture.

Lily Gladstone Deadline/Deadline/Getty Images

Meghann Fahy Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rachel Sennott Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Molly Gordon Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Juliette Lewis Isaiah Trickey/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Dylan O’Brien Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Natasha Lyonne Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At the Free Leonard Peltier premiere January 27.

Glen Close Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Tessa Thompson Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images at the Sundance Film Festival Gala Fundraiser January 24.

Olivia Colman The Hollywood Reporter/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images

Rosy McEwen Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Prada.

Dave Franco Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Hall Maya Dehlin Spach/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images