People claim the Super Bowl is about a football game, but evidence points elsewhere. In reality, this television event seems to be much more focused on commercials, a concert, and the food and parties thrown to enjoy them. And yes, between all that, a ball is tossed around between teams. Last night, during Super Bowl LVI, the focus was even less on the game as celebs flocked to the stands of the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in order to see and be seen. Suddenly, for many, it was less about who was on the field and more about who was off it, and what they were wearing. Of course, there was also the halftime show, an incredible grouping of some of Los Angeles’ finest creatives, coming together to celebrate decades of LA-based rap and hip hop. So, if you were forced to pretend to care about the game as you snacked on some wings, here is a treat that will hopefully excite you a bit more than a first down: all the must-see looks from the big game.

Mary J. Blige Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images Blige shared the stage with five other big stars on Sunday night, so of course she had to stand out, and stand out she did. The singer took the stage in a custom Dundas long-sleeved crop top and shorts covered in laser-cut mirrors and pearl beadwork with matching thigh-high boots to perform her hits “Family Affair” and “No More Drama.” Norwegian designer Peter Dundas told WWD, "I thought [the mirrors] worked really well with Mary because she pulls so much on your heartstrings with singing about things that you kind of identify with yourself," he said. "She almost becomes a reflection of the audience as well."

Kendrick Lamar Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation Lamar’s look for the night was not to be missed either—a black wool double-breasted suit and silk shirt from Louis Vuitton fall/winter 2022, specifically Virgil Abloh’s final collection, which just showed last month. Lamar finished off the look with some Vuitton black leather gloves, black boots, and jewels from Tiffany & Co.

Jhené Aiko Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation You may have missed this one when you were refilling your drink before the game began, but Jhené Aiko started off the night in a gorgeous sequined burgundy David Koma to perform “America the Beautiful” ahead of the game. The look is very streamlined and conservative for the designer, with long-sleeves and a high neckline, but the ultra-high slit adds a bit of that skin Koma is known to love to show off.

Joe Burrow Apparently, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for his pre and postgame ensembles and he really went all out for his big night. The football player represented his team mascot in a black and silver tiger-like striped suit with a black shirt and tie underneath. He topped the look with a black fedora and added a pair of Dior Air Jordans to finish it off.

Beyoncé Instagram/@beyonce Beyoncé treated us to a look at her outfit before even heading to SoFi stadium on Sunday night. The singer dressed down a Dolce & Gabbana corset and some major diamond jewelry with a pair of Levi’s shorts. Beyoncé finished off the look with a khaki jacket from Off-White spring/summer 2022, and accessorized with a D&G bag and a pair of sheer tights.