Sustainable and green technology options for the fashion industry have grown at a rapid clip over the past few years. Regenerative farming and the use of sustainable crops, using recycled and upcycled textiles to create new pieces of clothing, and even shopping vintage are values that consumers now seek out in the brands they patronize. And with organic materials like hemp and even mushrooms (the au courant leather alternative for labels like Hermès and Stella McCartney) being used in luxury goods, the industry standard is undoubtedly shifting. In celebration of Earth Day, we’ve put together a list of brands and products that are embracing sustainability or taking steps to become more eco-friendly in their approach to making clothing, jewelry, accessories, and more.

YanYan Honey Rib Pant in Ivory $225 See on Yan Yan Knits YanYan was co-founded in Hong Kong by two childhood best friends, Suzzie Chung and Phyllis Chan, (who formerly worked as a knitwear director at Rag & Bone). Their designs are tinged with nods to traditional Chinese clothing—like Mandarin collars and frog button closures—but their approach to sustainability is entirely modern. These pants, for instance, are made from leftover corded yarn. —Maxine Wally

AGMES Rita Earrings $450 See on AGMES While I’ve lost a lot of interest in buying new clothes during the pandemic, I’ve found myself lusting after heirloom-quality jewelry. Almost all of the materials in AGMES’s pieces have been recycled and any scrap metals are melted down and repurposed as well. The company, founded by two sisters, produces each item in small batches in NYC. The designs are simple, understated, and lightweight enough to wear all day long. —Katie Connor

Baserange Apron Dress in Black €135 See on Baserange Baserange has been one of my favorite brands for a few years now, and not just because of their contemporary approach to basicwear—they are also committed to sustainability and greener fabric production. They make a point to use a diverse cast of models, giving customers a chance to see how their clothes would fit on a range of bodies. I bought this black raw silk apron dress in 2017 and have worn it so often that I needed to have the string holes reinforced; it’s one of the most treasured pieces in my closet, and this year, I’m planning to buy it in off-white, too. —Meagan Fredette

Tom Ford Ocean Plastic Watch $995 See on Tom Ford Tom Ford’s limited-edition Earth Day watch is made completely of plastic collected along ocean coastlines and on uncontrolled landfills. Its sleek design belies the fact that it's made of 35 water bottles—with a sleek gunmetal watch face and braided strap. —W Staff

Girlfriend Collective Float High-Rise Legging in Black $68 See on Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective is the brand you’ve seen all over Instagram that is widely known for designing “ethically made activewear” that fits a variety of body shapes and sizes. Girlfriend Collective is sustainable in more ways than one: all items are made from recyclable materials (each pair of the leggings shown here uses 25 post-consumer water bottles), there is minimal packaging, and their employees are allowed to unionize. Pure sustainability might not be entirely possible when it comes to clothing brands (we do not need more brands!), but Girlfriend Collective is one of the few that I’ve seen working hard to remain accountable in this arena. —Brooke Marine

Wolf Circus Libby Ring CA$160 See on Wolf Circus Based on the idea of “attainable luxury,” this Vancouver-based jewelry brand uses either recycled sterling silver or recycled bronze coated in 14k gold for all of their pieces. Their signature checker print pattern is painted by hand, and offers a sophisticated twist on the classic pattern that comes in a variety of delicate hoops, chunky rings and pearl accented pendants. —Tilden Bissell

Alaïa Relax Technical Knit Cropped Top $1,160 See on Alaïa Cult classic Azzedine Alaïa has dropped its latest collection, the Relax line—performance knits inspired by couture and first introduced by Monsieur Alaïa himself in 1992. According to the brand, each piece is manufactured using sustainable forestry practices. —MW

Ferragamo Earth Top Handle Bag $3,200 See on Salvatore Ferragamo Created by Fiamma Ferragamo in the ‘90s, the Italian luxury house’s classic Top Handle gets a sustainable makeover in FSC certified cork—a renewable and natural resource. Even in an eco-friendly iteration, the special limited-edition style (of only 500 pieces) maintains its signature ladylike polish, making it as suitable for display on a shelf as it is a leave-no-trace picnic in the park. Plus, it’s already been spotted on Jane Fonda—so there’s that. —KC

Coach 100 Percent Recycled Tote $195 See on Coach Made of recycled canvas and recycled leather, this bag was once 25 recycled plastic bottles. Take the tote—which is available in two colorways—with you anywhere. It's roomy enough for a 15" laptop. —MW

Bonbon Whims Ling Bling #STOPASIANHATE $88 See on BonBon Whims Bonbon Whims designer Clare Ngai immigrated from China to the United States at 18 years old—shortly thereafter, she launched her brand, which makes Y2K-inspired, whimsical jewelry and accessories in small batches. Fifty percent of profits from each Ling Bling ring sold will go to AAPI Women Lead, Stop AAPI Hate, The Asian-American Legal Defense Fund and the families who lost their loved ones in the Atlanta shooting. —MW

Cuyana Single Origin Cashmere Scoopneck Sweater $195 See on Cuyana Breathable spring sweaters sourced from the cutest goats in Mongolia and produced in a family-owned Italian mill—what’s not to love? —KC

Dior Men Palladium-Finish Stainless Steel Water Bottle $830 See on Dior Consider this the ultimate upgrade from your old Nalgene. A luxurious alternative to reusable water bottles, this Dior Men canteen features an off-white grained calfskin shoulder strap and holder. —MW

Juan de Dios Saman Linen Dress $650 See on Juan de Dios Juan de Dios, a Colombian brand launched in 2017, specializes in sustainable swimwear—but its ready to wear, like this sack dress with a rose leaf print and bell sleeves, is just as chic. And all of Juan de Dios' wares are produced using artisanal methods and with recycled yarns. —MW

Fendi White Recycled Plastic Mini-bag $690 See on Fendi Meet your next summer beach bag. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the Italian luxury house's new basket mini-bag is made entirely of recycled PVC—and comes in a range of bright colors perfect for spring, including yellow, pink, light blue, and orange. —MW

Eleven Six Maya Track Pant $298 See on Eleven Six These days, we're all on the hunt for a pair of comfortable yet sleek take on sweats. Eleven Six's take is made of soft cotton by artisans in Peru—and from April 22 through the 30th, the brand will donate a percentage of its online sales to Sea Legacy, an organization that campaigns for ocean protection. —W Staff

Nécessaire The Hand Cream $20 See on Nécessaire All of Nécessaire's packaging is made from recycled plastic or post-consumer waste, they are climate-neutral certified, and participate in 1% for the Planet, an organization whose members contribute at least one percent of their annual sales to environmental causes. The brand's hand cream is a favorite of ours—it's lightweight, creamy, and scent-free. —MW

Chelsea Paris Bo Knee Boot $595 See on Chelsea Paris Chelsea Paris uses ecologically processed textiles for its clothing, as well as vegetable-tanned and metal-free leathers, which don’t produce harmful byproducts. Their factory processes use only organic and cruelty-free dyes and glues—and these boots are a favorite of Zendaya’s. —W Staff