17 Stylish, Sustainable Pieces to Add to Your Closet

Sustainability and fashion have a tricky relationship. The global fashion industry produces enormous amounts of waste every year, and many brands have embraced sustainability as more of a marketing tool than as a central part of their production plan. Of course, the best way to lower the carbon footprint of your closet is to shop less, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop shopping all together. Along with the huge rise in resale sites, and the “thrift-flips” proliferating on TikTok, it’s exciting to see emerging and heritage companies alike who are placing slow production, ethical working conditions, and recycled materials at the center of their process. Here, some of our favorite pieces from sustainable brands to put on your radar (and in your shopping carts).

Giant Vintage Dominant Square Sunglasses $30 Giant Vintage See On Giant Vintage Giant Vintage creates all of their original, retro-chic eyewear by repurposing vintage frames, reducing waste and guaranteeing unique pieces in the process.

Cou Cou The Cami Slip White $85 Cou Cou Intimates See On Cou Cou Intimates All Cou Cou Intimates pieces are made with 100% GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, and all of the fabric is fully compostable.

Piper & Skye Lola Crossbody $750 Piper & Skye See On Piper & Skye Piper & Skye only uses skins from invasive species like wild American alligators and red pirarucu fish in their accessories—meaning an overall positive impact on the environment.

Savannah Morrow Ines Mini Skirt $390 Savannah Morrow See On Savannah Morrow Savannah Morrow uses sustainable fabrics like bamboo, Tencel, linen and peace silk in her laid-back, sexy designs, most of which are made in her studio in Los Angeles.

Azlee Sea Ring 1 $12,680 Azlee Jewelry See On Azlee Jewelry Azlee’s Sea Ring features recycled 18k gold and diamonds sourced from the seabeds of Namibia and South Africa, a process that avoids typically resource intensive mining.

Szade Bass Glass Chrome Polarized $89.95 Szade See On Szade Szade Recycled collects deadstock and faulty frames from China that would otherwise be bound for a landfill and brings them back to life.

Inez Valentine Bathing Suit Set $180 Inez Valentine See On Inez Valentine Every product in this chic, minimalist swim line is handmade in Los Angeles from a combination of recycled PET (a material derived from plastic bottles) and high quality spandex to better resist the elements and retain shape.

F&H Studios Drill Bit Wide Hoop Earrings $154.10 F&H Studios See More F&H Studios These hoops, like all of the jewelry from F&H Studios, are created with ethically sourced 18k gold and sterling silver.

Kamperett Verona Midi $1,150 Kamperett See More Kamperett Kamperett releases their pieces in limited, off-season drops which helps limit the number of excess pieces produced, reducing the brand’s ecological footprint.

Anaphe Silhouette Silk Cowl Slip Dress $208 Anaphe See On Anaphe Anaphe uses repurporsed and recycled silks, offers a carbon offset program, and donates a portion of some sales to environmental causes.

Behno Elizabeth Baguette Mini Suede $245 $425 Behno See On Behno Behno, known for their super chic and vibrant handbags, practices ethical manufacturing from start to finish.

The Series NY Crochet Cape $120 The Series NY See More The Series NY This piece from The Series NY, made from vintage crochet blankets, can be a top, a cape, or worn tied around the waist.

Memento Mori Aphrodite Dream Earrings $45 Memento Mori Designs See On Memento Mori Designs Memento Mori makes all their pieces with lab grown gemstones, which are sustainable and conflict-free.

Swedish Stockings Doris Dots Tights $34 Swedish Stockings See On Swedish Socking The tights and socks from Swedish Stocking are created from pre- and post-consumer nylon waste, and they encourage their customers to participate in their recycling program once each piece has reached the end of its life cycle.

Full Up Circle Infinity Cloud White Sneaker $180 Full Up Circle See On Full Up Circle This eco-conscious sneaker brand makes classic-looking, durable styles out of 94% recycled polyester yarn.

Themoiré Adila Micro Weaved Brown €290 Themoiré See On Themoiré Themoiré, a finalist in the 2022 Sustainable Fashion Awards, uses all-natural, renewable materials like rubber, cork, apple leather and cactus to create unique, directional pieces.

PF Flyers Aventurine Premium Suede All American Hi Top $75 $95 PF Flyers See On PF Flyers This American heritage brand is looking towards the future by using materials like vegan leather in their designs.