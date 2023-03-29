FASHION

30 Stylish Swimsuits to Shop Now

Because summer is closer than you think.

by Julia McClatchy
Kirsten Dunst photographed by Juergen Teller.
Whether your swimwear of choice is a barely-there bikini, a classically chic one piece, or something more experimental like a strappy trikini, one thing is for sure: now is the time to start dreaming about what you’ll be wearing on hot summer days by the water. And there’s plenty to get excited about. This seasons top trends include plenty of prints and texture, embellishment in the form of sequins, rosettes and metallic details, and lots of unabashed logo moments, from an all-over Burberry check to a tone-on-tone Fendi monogram. Simple and monochrome more your style? Not to worry, we have you covered there, too—minimally, moderately or fully. Shop our edit below.

Cheeky Bikinis

Missoni Bikini
$510
Missoni
Blumarine Logo-embellished Cut-out Bikini
$408
Farfetch
Fendi Green Lycra Bikini
$620
Fendi
Hunza G Gloria Bikini
$225
Hunza G
Jacquemus Barco Bikini
€410
Jacquemus
JADE SWIM Mia Bikini Top & Lana Bikini Bottoms
$210
MyTheresa
Skims Sequin Triangle Bikini Top & Sequin Tie Bikini Bottom
$96
Skims
Year of Ours Rib String Bikini Top & Bottom
$164
Year of Ours
Louisa Ballou Embellished Printed Triangle Bikini Top & Printed Bikini Briefs
$260
Net-A-Porter
Magda Butrym Crochet Flower Bikini
$1,290
MagdaButrym

Chic One Pieces

Araks Frida One Piece
$310
Araks
Vivienne Westwood Boucher One Shoulder Swimsuit
$445
Vivienne Westwood
Dior One-Piece Swimsuit
$850
Dior
Hermoza Belted Marisa One-Piece Swimsuit
$178
Hermoza
Burberry Vintage Check Swimsuit
$510
Burberry
Versace Greca Border One-Piece Swimsuit
$350
Versace
Louis Vuitton Monogram Jacquard One-Piece Swimsuit
$990
Louis Vuitton
Alémais Eden Balconette One-Piece
$270
Alémais
Giambattista Valli Floral Embroidered One-Piece Swimsuit
$900
Neiman Marcus
Karla Colletto Morgan Round Neck Underwire One-Piece Swimsuit
$339
Karla Colletto

Something in Between

ALAÏA Trikini Swimsuit
$850
ALAÏA
Magda Butrym Criss Cross Halter Flower Swimsuit
$595
Magda Butrym
Oséree SS23 Lumière Colorè Cut Out Maillot
€190
Oséree
Gucci GG Stretch Jersey Swimsuit
$690
Gucci
SIR Vista Wrap Tie One-Piece
$300
SIR
Christopher Esber Displace Swimsuit
$440
Christopher Esber
Bottega Veneta Ruched Cutout Swimsuit
$780
MyTheresa
Zimmermann Circa Spliced One-Piece
$320
Zimmermann
Nensi Dojaka Gathered Bra Swimsuit with Ruched Belt
$605
The Webster
Lisa Marie Fernandez Halter Wrap Maillot
$495
Lisa Marie Fernandez