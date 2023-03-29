Whether your swimwear of choice is a barely-there bikini, a classically chic one piece, or something more experimental like a strappy trikini, one thing is for sure: now is the time to start dreaming about what you’ll be wearing on hot summer days by the water. And there’s plenty to get excited about. This seasons top trends include plenty of prints and texture, embellishment in the form of sequins, rosettes and metallic details, and lots of unabashed logo moments, from an all-over Burberry check to a tone-on-tone Fendi monogram. Simple and monochrome more your style? Not to worry, we have you covered there, too—minimally, moderately or fully. Shop our edit below.

Cheeky Bikinis

Chic One Pieces

Something in Between