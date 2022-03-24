Somehow, Olivia and Paula have made up after that whole botched robbery fiasco at the end of their Hawaiian vacation last year. OK, maybe not, but the actors who portray the satirical Zoomers on the first season of HBO Max’s White Lotus, Sydney Sweeney and Brittany O’Grady, are clearly still close, as the two seemed to have a great time together at Teen Vogue’s Young Hollywood Event in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

The White Lotus stars barely resembled their Proust-loving characters as they laughed and smiled in front of the camera, showing more emotion in their one interaction than Olivia and Paula did in an entire season. The former costars even unintentionally coordinated their outfits. Sweeney opted for an all-black Brandon Maxwell fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear dress with a corseted top and completely sheer pleated skirt. She wore the dress with thigh-high boots, as it was shown on the runway. The simplicity of Sweeney’s look paired perfectly with O’Grady’s, who brought the glamour in a multi-colored sequined gown with a boat neckline from Dolce & Gabbana.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sweeney, has enjoyed many reunions with her White Lotus costars lately. At the Film Independent Spirit Awards earlier this month, the actress presented an award with Murray Bartlett, who portrayed the memorable Armond on the show. These days, Sweeney is busy creating new working relationships, having just wrapped filming on her latest film, National Anthem, alongside Halsey and Simon Rex. Next up, the actress will add Dakota Johnson to her acting family when the pair star in Marvel’s Madame Web, and Sweeney officially joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe.