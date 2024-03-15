Sydney Sweeney paid homage to Angelina Jolie during an Oscars after-party (while wearing Jolie’s very own vintage gown, no less), and now, the Immaculate star has looked to another Hollywood legend for some red carpet inspiration. On Thursday, Sweeney hit up the GLAAD Media Awards while wearing a plunging confection that bore a striking resemblance to Julia Roberts’ My Best Friend's Wedding bridesmaid dress. Exposed bra straps and all.

Sweeney arrived to the Beverly Hills event in a custom Miu Miu corset gown. The piece featured a plunging, low-cut silhouette accented by satin straps and glitzy embroidery along the neckline. From there, the piece hugged Sweeney’s figure before flaring out in a floor-skimming train. The actress sported her signature blonde locks in a short, tousled ‘do and accessorized her look with a selection of diamond jewels from Brilliant Earth.

It’s fitting that Sweeney looked to the lilac gown Roberts made famous during the 1997 rom-com. In addition to all the obvious reasons—one of them being that Sweeney just starred in a rom-com, Anyone But You, herself—the Euphoria actress’s personal style is all about finding ways to spice up glamour from Hollywood’s past. Oh, and Roberts might have two of the most heavily referenced dresses in all of rom-com history—this one and the ruby red gown from Pretty Woman.

Steven Simione/WireImage/Getty Images

In My Best Friend’s Wedding, Roberts sported a similarly-hued, low-cut gown for, yes, her best friend’s wedding. Roberts’ character Jules later tries to sabotage said friend’s nuptials but that’s an entirely different conversation.

Roberts’ version featured her exposed bra straps more prominently than Sweeney’s adaptation, though the two were both accented by a similar swooping neckline. Like Sweeney, Roberts sported her gown with diamond earrings, and a dainty necklace.

Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

In the cult-classic film, Cameron Diaz played Kimmy Wallace, the woman who plans to marry Jules’ (Roberts) friend, in the film.

Tri-Star/Kobal/Shutterstock

Fittingly, on another red carpet just a few days ago, Sweeney wasn’t just a bridesmaid, she was the entire bride. For the SXSW premiere of Immaculate, the actress offered up a twisted take on the bridal white trend by way of a dramatic Richard Quinn number that she styled with sheer lace stockings. Why stick to being just a bride or a bridesmaid when, in fact, you can be both?