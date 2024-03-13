Sydney Sweeney's Bridal White Premiere Look Is Heaven-Sent

Sydney Sweeney might be transforming into a twisted young nun in her upcoming project, Immaculate, but for the religious horror flick’s premiere last night, the actress looked heaven-sent. On Tuesday evening, Sweeney stepped out to the SXSW Festival for the film’s debut while wearing a sultry twist on the bridal white trend.

Sweeney’s gown, a custom number from the avant-garde British label Richard Quinn, featured a plunging neckline and even steeper leg slit. The off-the-shoulder gown was accented by satin straps, a corset bodice, and a billowing maxi skirt. Sweeney topped off her gown with sheer, over-the-knee lace boots and rocked her new Marilyn Monroe-inspired bob, dewy glam, and pearl earrings.

Method dressing has been picking up steam on the red carpet recently, with everyone from Zendaya to Margot Robbie channeling their on-screen characters out in the wild. And while Sweeney’s Richard Quinn confection was definitely not in the same universe as the papal robes she wears in Immaculate, it’s fitting she chose all white, a symbol of purity and perfection, for the premiere. In fact, the actress has been on quite the all-white dressing streak recently—just a few days ago, she stepped out to the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a champagne satin gown that originally belonged to Angelina Jolie.

SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP/Getty Images

Before showing off her Richard Quinn stunner, Sweeney attended a roundtable discussion earlier in the day while wearing another plunging gown. This one, from the Italian label Del Core, was designed with a zipper detail, exaggerated neckline, and exposed bra straps. Judging by her coordinating black pumps, it’s clear Sweeney (and her stylist Molly Dickson) has taken a special liking to monochrome dressing.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Sweeney’s Immaculate is a stark, stark departure from her steamy rom-com Anyone But You and her supporting role in Madame Web (in response to the latter film’s box office disappointment, Sweeney bluntly explained “I was just hired as an actress in it”). In Immaculate, the star takes on the part of Cecilia, a religious woman who moves to an infamous convent in the Italian countryside.

“I think that you really truly care about the characters and story,” Sweeney said on-stage following the premiere. “Yes, we wanted you guys all to jump in your seats and be hopefully horrified shitless. But you still care about the story.”