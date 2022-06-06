Euphoria took home four awards at the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday night, so it was important the HBO show had some proper representation at the event. Enter, Sydney Sweeney who was the Euphoria spokesperson for the evening. It’s fitting, then, that Sweeney embraced this role to the fullest, showing up to the award show almost in character as Cassie, but at the very least, in a look that would undoubtedly make her Euphoria counterpart proud.

Sweeney arrived to the red carpet in Santa Monica in a custom look from Miu Miu. Playing off the brand’s two most recent collections, Miuccia Prada designed an itty bitty, crystal-embellished mini skirt with a double belted detail above a slit on her left leg. On top, Sweeney wore an ultra-cropped collared shirt in a see-though pink material, a crystal-covered bra just barely poking through. Sweeney’s stylist, Molly Dickson, then finished off Sweeney’s glittering ensemble with a pair of platform silver pumps, decorated with even more sparkle.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While the look is custom Miu Miu, we wouldn’t be surprised if you said Sweeney nabbed the ensemble from Euphoria’s costume department. The outfit is definitely something Cassie would covet and wear to school on Nate’s arm, giving Maddy the stare down as they walked down the hall together. On Sunday, though, Sweeney didn’t find herself in high school halls, but on the stage of the awards show, accepting a Golden Popcorn trophy on behalf of her and Alexa Demie (who wasn’t in attendance) for Best Fight, thanks to their smackdown in the last season of Euphoria. “Maddy might have gotten the last punch, but Cassie has never ever been happier,” Sweeney quipped, quoting Cassie’s famous line before turning on her platform heels and leaving the stage.