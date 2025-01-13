SZA’s Best Red Carpet Moments Are No ‘Snooze’

SZA laid the groundwork for her red carpet style when she stepped out at the 2018 Grammys, fresh off the success of her critically acclaimed album CTRL, in an otherworldly princess dress from Atelier Versace. From that moment on, the singer’s style (much like her genre-defying sound) has been in constant flux.

Whether she’s in her element at the Grammys in cut-out body-con looks or cozying up to A-list actors at the Oscars while wearing bridal white Vivienne Westwood, SZA’s fashion choices remain entirely true to herself. There are plenty of dreamy, fairy-esque looks (like that JPG look she wore, while on crutches no less, at the 2022 Grammys) and more risqué turns in form-fitting club dresses from the likes of Mônot and Rodarte.

SZA has never been one to place her allegiances with just one brand—but Versace, Vivienne Westwood, and Maison Margiela have been constant go-to’s for the star. Here, look through SZA’s best red carpet moments over the years.

2024: iHeartRadio Music Awards Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images The singer looked like a literal ray of sunshine in this bodycon Dundas dress at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

2024: Met Gala After Party The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images SZA made the decision to skip the 2024 Met Gala red carpet entirely, instead opting to attend an after-party in a plunging green and purple mini dress from Versace.

2023: Grammy Awards Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer stepped out to the 2023 Grammys in this nude illusion cut-out dress from Mugler.

2023: WSJ. Innovator Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In a black school girl dress from Maison Margiela at a 2023 awards.

2022: Grammy Awards Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SZA took home her first Grammy in 2022 while wearing this couture Jean Paul Gaultier confection.

2022: Met Gala Gotham/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While the singer said she was “overwhelmed” at the 2022 Met Gala, she was among the evening’s best-dressed in this Vivienne Westwood corset gown.

2021: Billboard Music Awards Getty Images In a cut-out Mônot dress with a steep leg slit, SZA went for bombshell glamour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

2021: MTV Video Music Awards Bryan Bedder/MTV VMAs 2021/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sza’s 3-D printed Nusi Quero top was basically a work of art. She paired the piece with a champagne-colored skirt during the 2021 MTV VMAs

2020: Vanity Fair Oscar Party Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The singer reverted to one of her red carpet go-to’s for her 2022 Oscars after party look: a cut-out dress designed with a risqué side slit.

2019: Academy Awards Rick Rowell/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images The singer slipped into high-low Vivienne Westwood couture to attend the 2019 Oscars.

2018: MTV Video Music Awards Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images This shaggy knit Rodarte dress was the perfect choice for the MTV VMAs, especially when worn with SZA’s lace-up heels.

2018: Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/WireImage/Getty Images For her debut Met Gala appearance in 2018, SZA looked otherworldly in a pale pink Atelier Versace dress paired with a gold headpiece and knee-high boots.

2018: Grammy Awards Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SZA has turned to Donatella Versace many times throughout her red carpet career, including at the 2018 Grammys where she wore this pale purple dress.

2016: Grammy Awards Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images SZA, wearing a patterned set and metallic pumps, went simple at the 2016 Grammys.