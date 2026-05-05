Who needs a little black dress when you have a little lace dress? The go-to party girl take on naked reigned supreme during last night’s Met Gala after-parties. A small arms of starlets — Alex Consani, Charli XCX, and Zoë Kravitz included — fanned out across Manhattan last night, each in their own distinct take on lacy dress.

After hitting the Met steps in a black lace Saint Laurent gown, host committee co-chair Zoë Kravitz doubled down on the texture for the brand’s after-party at People’s. Her black floral lace dress included a velvet skirt. A fluffy black hat, soft silk clutch, and cap-toed PVC pumps continued the texture mixing method to styling.

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Alex Consani’s version looked like lace in design, but was actually made entirely of latex. Thin spaghetti straps and piped cups added to the Luis de Javier piece’s lingerie effect—as well as her simple black thong base layer. The star model kept the focus on her outfit with subtle black leather mules, plus a crystal-covered clutch for a dash of sparkle.

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Like Kravitz, Tate McRae’s after-party dress channeled the same effect as her Met Gala gown. After walking the Met steps in a gold lace Ludovic de Saint Sernin number, McRae gleamed in a second see-through, metallic gold lace number from the brand. Her knee-length style featured a slip silhouette, with its shine taking center stage when accented by a small pendant necklace and PVC-strapped sandals. Black oval-shaped sunglasses gave the singer’s ensemble a nonchalant edge.

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Always one for a fashion risk, Charli XCX wore a sheer black Saint Laurent dress made entirely of thin-cut lace to the label’s Met Gala after-party. Worn over high-waisted briefs, her style featured long sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Oversized sunglasses and glossy patent leather pumps sharply took the singer’s look from the boudoir to the red carpet.

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Laura Harrier also took black lace for a spin at Saint Laurent’s after-party—though her style was slightly different. Nodding to classic lingerie slips, the actress’s thin lace dress featured a sleeveless, asymmetric silhouette with side cutouts and a plunging neckline. Harrier complemented the daring piece with strappy black sandals and gleaming diamond earrings.

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Clearly, lace spans a range of transparencies, shapes, and colors, making it surprisingly versatile. As premieres fill up the summer and fall seasons, lace is sure to continue picking up steam, whether on or off the red carpet.