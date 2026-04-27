In 2008, when Zoë Kravitz was just 19 years old, she attended her first Met Gala. The actor has walked the Met steps a total of ten times, leaving her mark on the carpet with each ascension. Of course, Kravitz’s style has changed a lot in the 18 years since her first appearance. Early on in her Met career, the actor wore simpler looks created for her by designers like Alexander Wang and Derek Lam. In 2016, she took her first big swing with a Valentino couture mini dress, but it wasn’t until 2018 that she really hit her stride. That was the year when Saint Laurent started dressing Kravitz for the Met Gala, and since then, the actor hasn’t trusted anyone else with the job.

Kravitz hasn’t attended the Gala since 2021, but she will be there this year, and it’s safe to assume we will see her in another Anthony Vaccarello dress. The two are co-chairs of the host committee, meaning even more eyes will be on Kravitz than usual. So, while we wait to see what she brings to the 2026 event, let’s look back at all ten of Kravitz’s Met Gala looks from the past.

2021: “America: A Lexicon Of Fashion” Taylor Hill/WireImage/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz attended the 2021 Met Gala in a slinky Saint Laurent dress.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The piece was completely see-through, which became all the more obvious when the actor turned around.

2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2019, Kravitz covered up a little bit more, arriving to the pink carpet in another Saint Laurent creation. This one was covered in oily black sequins and featured a unique bust cutout and neckline.

2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination” Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actor’s history of showing a lot of skin at the Met Gala can be traced back to 2018. That year, Kravitz attended the event in a one-armed, lace Saint Laurent dress with just two bows holding up the side.

2017: “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art Of The In-Between” George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Kravitz prioritized drama at the 2017 Met Gala, attending in a pale pink Oscar de la Renta gown with a cape that followed her as she ascended the stars.

2016: “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology” George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images While from the front, Kravitz’s Valentino fall 2010 haute couture dress seems pretty simple, the back revealed a giant bow that looked like wings from some angles.

George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Kravitz paired the mini with some tulle-covered shoes and a lace face mask from the same Valentino collection.

2015: “China: Through The Looking Glass” Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2015, Kravitz wore a silver chainmail dress designed by Alexander Wang.

2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images A blonde bobbed Kravitz attended the Met Gala in 2014 wearing a low-cut red dress with a thigh slit from Topshop.

2011: “Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty” Gregory Pace/BEI/Shutterstock A 22-year-old Kravitz wore a Derek Lam two-toned dress to the 2011 event.

2010: “American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity” Dimitrios Kambouris/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kravitz wore her most casual Met Gala look in 2010, a white tank and black column skirt from Alexander Wang for Gap, which she paired with a python skin clutch.