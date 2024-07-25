The collective fashion world has been in dire need of a capital-F Fashion moment in the midst of a slow summer. Luckily, Taylor Russell is here to deliver—on a random Thursday in July at that.

Today, the style “It” girl turned the classic LBD on its head during the opening of Casa Loewe in Seoul, South Korea. Russell, a Loewe ambassador since 2022, smoldered in a black party dress from Jonathan Anderson’s fall 2024 collection for the Spanish brand.

The floor-length piece started off with a fuzzy high-neck collar. Russell’s gown then moved into a draped, curve-hugging maxi skirt designed out of deep silver and black fabric. The actress, who recently chopped off quite a considerable amount of hair, sported a chic pixie cut, a glossy lip, and dewy skin. While most stars would be content with the front side of Russell’s gown, the actress had much more up her metaphorical sleeve when it concerned the remainder of her outfit.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Russell’s dress featured a completely cut-out back that was interlaced with thin black spaghetti straps. The floor-skimming skirt also came with a surprise, too, in the form of a steep leg slit that finished off at the mid-thigh area. Russell paired her dress with a black pair of the brand’s “Comic” pumps.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage/Getty Images

Russell’s red carpet darling status has rightly been earned through jaw-dropping fashion moments like this one. In fact, this exact backless silhouette seems to be the actress’s go-to whenever she hits a step and repeat.

During the 2022 Academy Museum Gala—right when her fashion star really began to rise—Russell wore a daring Loewe leather dress. Like her latest ‘fit, the piece was completely open at the sides and back. It also featured a hint of rear cleavage. Just a few weeks later, Russell re-upped her commitment to backless designs. She sported another back-baring Loewe confection, this one in angelic white, to the AFI Fest.

Russell isn’t afraid of a major style risk. But, much like almost every other “It” girl in fashion history, she has her go-to red carpet silhouette at the ready. In her case, said silhouette is completely backless.