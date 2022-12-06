Every time Taylor Russell steps out for an event, she’s forced to compete with the high standard of looks she has set for herself during red carpets past. So far, though, she hasn’t dissapointed. On Monday night, she hit it out of the park once again, when she attended the Moët & Chandon holiday celebration in New York City.

The actress wore a dress from Daniel Roseberry’s spring 2022 couture collection for Schiaparelli, a body-clinging, knee-length, off-the-shoulder piece made fabulous by the sequined-covered disks that circled the arms, neckline, and waist. “It was a gem that hadn’t been worn yet,” Russell told W at the event. She paired the dress with a short, cheek-length cut and a pair of Louboutin pumps.

Michael Loccisano/WireImage/Getty Images

Between a performance by Mariah Carey and catchups with fellow guests like Emily Ratajkowski and Michaela Coel, Russell spoke a little bit more about her red carpet choices of late.

“I really go by the mood of the day,” she said, though the actress clarified that she does often have a few options to pick from, curated by her stylist, Ryan Hastings. “I send him mood boards on mood boards. I have a very specific, strong vision of what I want, but at the same time I like to play and have fun and there's always new collections coming out.” Russell continued, saying the experience of dressing for all the red carpets has, more so than anything else, been fun. “It hasn't been serious. It's been like playing. I get to embody all these new characters.”

And what character was she embodying when she walked into Lincoln Center on Monday night? A kind of intergalactic princess of sorts? “I love planets,” she laughed. “So I was trying to emulate one this evening.”

Russell attended the event with her longtime friend and former Waves costar, Alexa Demie. The two posed on the red carpet and enjoyed Carey’s concert together before calling it a night. For her part, Demie wore a corseted long-sleeve top with a skirt that flared slightly at the bottom from the Alaïa spring 1992 collection. Lace peaked out from both the bust line and the hem, and Demi finished off the look with Louboutins and some pencil thin eyebrows that added to the vintage aesthetic.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Russell and Demie have been attending many events together lately, and Russell spoke a little on how having Demie’s support throughout her sudden rise has been so helpful.

“We've been best friends since we shot Waves together and having not only support by other women in the industry, but having a best friend who's your age in the industry is the best thing you could ask for,” she said. “We hold each other's hands through a lot of it. We're going through it together and I think we both help each other stay really present.”