Taylor Swift showed up on the red carpet of the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in peak Reputation style, but it was her futuristic after party look that might have been her biggest easter egg of them all.

After taking home a whopping seven Moon People at the awards, Taylor stepped out to Sabrina Carpenter’s starry bash at the Electric Lady Studios in Manhattan. The singer slipped into a tapestry dress from New York brand Monse’s resort 2025 collection. It featured a graphic scene of two figures surrounded by lush greenery gazing up at an alien UFO. According to the brand, the print is “a nostalgic 1950s inspired alien tapestry” and “blends retro charm with contemporary style.” She wore it with a matching jacket, Vivienne Westwood boots, and her signature red lip. While seated in the audience at the awards show, she had worn a dress featuring the same print.

Of course, Swifties were quick to connect Taylor’s fashion choice to a track off her new album, The Tortured Poets Department. On “Down Bad,” Taylor asks her love interest to “Show me that this world is bigger than us,” singing that “For a moment I knew cosmic love.” Taylor later clarified that the song is about being “love bombed,” something she compared to an alien abduction. Fans have, largely, concluded that “Down Bad” references her whirlwind romance with Matty Healy.

It’s also worth noting Taylor recorded the majority of TTPD at Electric Lady Studios, the sight of last night’s after-party. She was also once spotted leaving the same studio with Healy before their relationship had been confirmed.

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Earlier, Swift made her grand entrance to the VMAs in a dramatic Christian Dior outfit. She slipped into a yellow tartan corset dress that she paired with black hot pants. From the singer’s bondage-inspired gloves to the muted palette, her red carpet look had fans hoping for updates about Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Udo Salters/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

While Taylor didn’t announce a surprise release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) last night—she used her speech to encourage people to check their voter registration, instead—her Dior dress had its own backstory. The piece is from Dior designer Maria Grazia Chiuri’s resort 2025 which used tweeds and Argyles inspired by Mary, Queen of Scots. For non-history nerds, Mary inherited the throne at only six days old, was then imprisoned for 19 years, and later forced to abdicate in favor of her one-year-old son. A maligned Queen, if you will.

