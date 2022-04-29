Tessa Thompson Nails Mermaid Glam In Pearls

Disney may have cast their lead for The Little Mermaid live-action remake years ago, but Tessa Thompson is seemingly just now throwing her hat in the ring. The actress looked very much like a modern mermaid in Giorgio Armani on Thursday night when she walked the red carpet for an event celebrating Thompson as the new global face of Armani Beauty.

It’s hard to imagine Armani didn’t have the classic fairy tale princess on the mood board when designing this look. The ensemble is made up of three pieces, including an iridescent sea green maxi skirt, with a textured effect that almost resemble scales, and an equally shiny pink bandeau top. On top, clasped around Thompson’s neck and falling down her shoulders and skirt to the floor, is a sort of pearl netting, an elegant take on the kind of fish net that could ensnare a mermaid like Ariel. Of course, this being an Armani beauty event, all eyes were on the makeup, defined by a deep red lip.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While, unfortunately, Halle Bailey already has the Ariel role on lock, there’s always a sequel. In the meantime, being the global face of Armani Beauty is not a bad consolation prize.