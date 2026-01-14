Teyana Taylor is producing one fashion hit after another. After taking home the Best Supporting Actress trophy at the Golden Globes on Sunday, Taylor was back on the red carpet less than 48 hours later to prove that her fashion winning streak is far from over.

Attending The Rip premiere in New York City, Taylor stepped out in a sculptural LBD from Ashi Studio. (Yes, the same brand that was behind Kylie Jenner’s glittering Globes dress this year). Taylor’s outfit riffed on the sheer trend with major structure and unexpected texture. Its neckline extended to cover the bottom half of the actor’s face before ballooning into a fitted skirt with jutted power hips. The dress’s bodice was sheer and featured ruched detailing throughout the garment. Taylor added flash to the ensemble with sparkling jewels by Spinelli Kilcollin and Repossi. She finished the look with black eyeliner and pointed-toe high heels.

John Nacion/FilmMagic/Getty Images

The black dress has been a tried-and-true silhouette for Taylor this awards season. At Sunday’s Golden Globes, she took to the red carpet in a floor-length Schiaparelli couture dress. The garment was designed with cut-outs along the bust and was marked by a crystal-encrusted faux thong at the back. Taylor made sure to emphasize the latter when accepting her Globe for her performance in One Battle After Another.

“Wait, see my party in the back,” the actor said at the start of her speech.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although Taylor has collaborated with stylists Wayman and Micah on several looks this awards season, she’s put together most of her outfits on her own accord. (For last night’s premiere, she worked with the duo, where as at the Globes, she teamed up directly with Schiaparelli designer Daniel Roseberry).

With a Globes win under her belt, Taylor’s hopes are now well positioned heading into the Academy Awards in March. We can’t wait to see the next fashion moment she has in store.