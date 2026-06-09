Teyana Taylor Does Chanel Tweed Two Very Different Ways in Two Days

By now, it’s clear that Teyana Taylor has become one of Matthieu Blazy’s top muses during his tenure at Chanel. She’s frequently worn fresh Chanel straight from the run, often eyeing it first directly from her seat in the front row. Given the brand’s longtime partnership with the Tribeca Film Festival, it should come as no surprise that Taylor took the chance to play with Chanel house codes at two different events during the occasion.

On Sunday, Taylor arrived for a panel as part of Chanel’s “Through Her Lens” initiative in a dapper take on tweed suiting. Her ensemble prominently featured a heavily embroidered collarless jacket from the brand’s spring 2026 collection, covered in thin and wide stripes. Its varying shades of black, white, red, and gold created a geometric texture that nodded to the label’s signature fabric. Her look was complete with a pair of wide-cut, deep brown trousers from Chanel’s metiers d’Art 2026 collection. A gold-toned Chanel pearl station necklace was styled as a wallet chain. Maroon and white cap-toed pumps—a new take on the brand’s capped heels under Blazy—and a red New York Yankees baseball cap completed her look with pops of coordinating colors.

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Chanel Spring 2026 Courtesy of Chanel

The next evening provided another opportunity for Taylor to flex her fashion prowess at Chanel’s Tribeca Artists Dinner among Chanel-clad guests including Katie Holmes, Whoopi Goldberg, and Keke Palmer. On this occasion, she nonchalantly appeared in a sheer, pale blue tweed and silk jacket and matching knee-length skirt with lacy trim. Each piece included dark maroon embroidery in thin, open plaid patterns, complemented by marled trim and twists of fabric that nodded yet again to Chanel’s signature tweeds.

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Like it was shown on Chanel’s fall 2026 runway, Taylor wore the set over a sweeping pale pink lace shirt embellished with small, clear sequins. Her attire was complete with an oversized white, red, and pink tweed collared jacket with four pockets cinched by swirling silver buttons. The piece was further elevated by a tufted collar, cuffs, and trim woven with gleaming black beads for added texture. In addition to her same maroon and white pumps from Sunday, Taylor accentuated her look with a maroon leather top-handled Chanel handbag, strings of gleaming white pearls, and exaggerated sunglasses with pearly frames. The overall effect brought a dynamic, ornate take on Chanel’s core tweed suiting, which perfectly aligned with Taylor’s own texture-forward approach to dressing.

Chanel Fall 2026 Courtesy of Chanel

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With her two Chanel looks, Taylor showed there’s more than one way to wear Chanel’s ladylike tweed suiting—and that the texture is richly open for interpretation. Given Blazy’s extensively colorful Chanel collections so far, including his three upcoming runway shows this year, Taylor’s sure to be seen in more of his eye-catching suiting sooner than anyone thinks—most likely, of course, in the front row.