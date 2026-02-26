Only Teyana Taylor Could Make Pantaboots Look This Good

There’s a select group of celebrities daring enough to pull off pantaboots—the fashion world’s most polarizing two-in-one silhouette—and Teyana Taylor counts herself among them. In the tradition of fellow pantaboot provocateurs Kim Kardashian and Rihanna, the star of W’s The Directors Issue stepped out in New York City in her own distinctive take on the look.

Arriving back in Manhattan after dazzling in an outré take on the Burberry trench at the BAFTAs 2026 in London, Taylor turned to Schiaparelli while out doing press yesterday. In theory it would be hard for the actor to top the sheer naked dress and jewels she wore to the brand’s couture show in January, but this Matrix-esque look was up for the task.

Starting off simple on the top half with a fitted turtleneck and a draped leather coat, the remainder of Taylor’s outfit leaned into the perverse. What appeared to be standard leather trousers at first glance, were actually an all-in-one, pant-a-boot situation. The trouser leg extended into a scrunched hem and a heeled boot.

XNY/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor continued to innovate with her accessory choices. Forgoing anything too simple, she layered on a handful of Schiaparelli’s signature baroque pieces: metallic glasses with eyelashes, an ear-shaped cocktail ring, and gold chandelier earrings with pearl accents.

Taylor’s busy awards season schedule will continue to ramp up in the coming weeks, as she prepares for the Actor Awards (formerly the SAG Awards) on Sunday and the Academy Awards, where she’s nominated for the first time, later in March. Surely, she has a few scene-stealing looks up her sleeve for those events. Just don’t hold your breath for a pantaboot reappearance.