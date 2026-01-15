Teyana Taylor took home her first Golden Globe on Sunday, but her fashion streak deserves its own type of award. For an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Taylor wore an up-cycled dress. It was designed not only by one of London’s most exciting up-and-coming talents, but also crafted from a rather unconventional material.

Taylor stepped out in a striking white dress from London designer Maximillian Raynor’s spring 2026 collection. At first glance, Taylor’s ensemble appeared to be constructed out of cascading pearl strands. But Raynor actually created the garment with surplus wool from custom-cut washers intended to be used in grand pianos. (He collaborated with the British textile company AW Hainsworth to source the unconventional material).

Raynor utilized several techniques, including feathering and knotting the wool, to create Taylor’s dress. It centers on a draped but fitted silhouette, with pieces of fringe cascading down the piece for dimension. The One Battle After Another star wore square-front boots which poked out from underneath the high-low hemline of her artsy dress.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

A Central Saint Martins graduate, Raynor is known for his use of sustainable materials such as recycled wires and vegan apple leather. His designs have attracted a roster of celebrity clientele, including Lady Gaga, Julia Fox, and Chappell Roan. For Taylor, this is just the latest signal that she has her finger firmly on the fashion pulse.

On Sunday, the star accepted her first Golden Globe award for Best Supporting Actress, doing so in a custom Schiaparelli gown with a crystal faux-thong at the reverse she called a “party in the back” during her acceptance speech. 48 hours later, Taylor attended The Rip premiere in a far-from-basic LBD from Ashi Studio. She wore a ruched outfit with a turtleneck-mask neckline and jutted power hips.

There’s no official best-dressed prize during awards season, but if there were, Taylor would already have it all but sealed.