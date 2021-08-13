Thandiwe Newton’s Reminiscence press tour has become a venue for the English actor to showcase some major fashion moments. The new sci-fi action film, directed by Lisa Joy and costarring Hugh Jackman, is coming to HBO Max—but it’ll also be in theaters starting August 20, giving Newton the opportunity to attend red carpet events surrounding the premiere. For a Q&A session with reporters in London on August 11, the actor wore a flowing yellow printed top and skirt from J.W. Anderson’s fall 2021 collection (whose lookbook featured Juergen Teller-shot images of the ceramicist Dame Magdalene Odundo and the ceramic sculptor and performance artist Shawanda Corbett, his muses for the season).

“I LOVE this skirt and top,” Newton wrote in her Instagram caption. “(@jw_anderson My stylist @erinwalshstyle and me are obsessed!)” She paired the outfit with a red lip, her signature hoop earrings, and her hair braided back into a bun. Snakeskin Louboutin platforms and malachite jewelry by Solange Azagury-Partridge completed the look. The actor also took the opportunity to show off her new tattoo by Miles Better, which reads, “A Luta Continua,” the rallying cry of the Mozambican Liberation Front during the country’s war for independence in the 1960s.

“Really quality conversations with press today, about the film—it’s provoking conversation around love, sacrifice, nostalgia, addiction... Oof. Welcome to the mind of @lisajoynolan,” her caption continued. “Now getting ready for the @reminiscencefilm premiere... what shall Missy wear for that?”

Fans didn’t have to wait long to find out—two days later, Newton wore a belted black dress with green ruffled neckline by Alexander McQueen for the London premiere of Reminiscence. It was a beautifully understated yet still glamorous look, and the actor explained on Instagram that she got creative with the details. “Cuff bracelet used in my hair, sick acrylic bag,” she wrote in the caption. “Shoes that don’t hurt!”