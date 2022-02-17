Although Thom Browne won’t be showing his fall 2022 collection until April, the designer still managed to make a splash at New York Fashion Week. On February 15th, Browne assembled all your favorites and your favorites’ favorites for a tartan-themed dinner at The Grill. There, the HBO set including Euphoria’s Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud, Genera+ion’s Chase Sui Wonders, Betty’s Ajani Russell and Katerina Tannenbaum mingled with model Richie Shazam, artist Chloe Wise, and critic-turned-curator Antwaun Sargent. Attendees, of course, came decked out in their best Thom Browne tartan, which is officially listed on the Tartan Registry of Scotland, and is a regular uniform for the TB tribe. The sea of grey-and-navy checks and stripes were unmissable to anyone who witnessed the dinner or happened scroll through the Instagram feeds of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miyako Bellizzi. Here, Shazam takes you inside the stars’ night out with her point-and-shoot snapshots.

Photographed by Richie Shazam Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Miyako Bellizzi, and Angus Cloud

Photographed by Richie Shazam Miyako Bellizzi and Angus Cloud

Photographed by Angus Cloud Richie Shazam, Katerina Tannenbaum and Angus Cloud

Richie Shazam with the Tartan Crew

Photographed by Richie Shazam Maude Apatow

Photographed by Richie Shazam Richie Shazam, Katerina Tannenbaum, Miyako Bellizzi, Chloe Wise, Chase Sui Wonders, Ian Bradley, and Angus Cloud

Photographed by Richie Shazam Richie Shazam

Photographed by Richie Shazam Ian Bradley and Maude Apatow

Photographed by Richie Shazam Richie Shazam

Photographed by Richie Shazam Maude Apatow, Katerina Tannenbaum, and Chase Sui Wonders

Photographed by Richie Shazam Katerina Tannenbaum, Chase Sui Wonders, and Maude Apatow

Photographed by Richie Shazam Chase Sui Wonders, Angus Cloud, and Maude Apatow

Photographed by Richie Shazam Ian Bradley and Maude Apatow

Photographed by Richie Shazam Angus Cloud and Katerina Tannenbaum

Photographed by Richie Shazam Angus Cloud and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Photographed by Richie Shazam

Photographed by Richie Shazam Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Jan-Michael Quammie

Photographed by Richie Shazam Ajani Russell, Miyako Bellizzi, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

Photographed by Richie Shazam Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and Chase Sui Wonders

Photographed by Richie Shazam Maude Apatow and Chloe Wise

Photographed by Richie Shazam Chase Sui Wonders, Maude Apatow, and Angus Cloud