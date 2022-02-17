Inside Thom Browne's Tartan Party With Angus Cloud and Maude Apatow
Richie Shazam shares her exclusive snapshots from the New York Fashion Week party.
byW Staff
Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, and Chase Sui Wonders photographed by Richie Shazam.
Although Thom Browne won’t be showing his fall 2022 collection until April, the designer still managed to make a splash at New York Fashion Week. On February 15th, Browne assembled all your favorites and your favorites’ favorites for a tartan-themed dinner at The Grill. There, the HBO set including Euphoria’s Maude Apatow and Angus Cloud, Genera+ion’s Chase Sui Wonders, Betty’s Ajani Russell and Katerina Tannenbaum mingled with model Richie Shazam, artist Chloe Wise, and critic-turned-curator Antwaun Sargent. Attendees, of course, came decked out in their best Thom Browne tartan, which is officially listed on the Tartan Registry of Scotland, and is a regular uniform for the TB tribe. The sea of grey-and-navy checks and stripes were unmissable to anyone who witnessed the dinner or happened scroll through the Instagram feeds of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Miyako Bellizzi. Here, Shazam takes you inside the stars’ night out with her point-and-shoot snapshots.