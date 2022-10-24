It’s been an exciting month for Thom Browne. The designer was just announced as the incoming Chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, a role that will place him at the forefront of American fashion when he assumes the position next year. In the meantime, though, Browne remains focused on his namesake brand, putting together a theatrical presentation at Paris Fashion Week for spring 2023 as well as continuing the expansion of his retail empire. On Friday, October 20th, Browne and his team celebrated the opening of his 96th store in the historic neighborhood of Jackson Square in San Francisco. There, Logan Lerman and his girlfriend, Ana Corrigan, mingled with Olympian Eileen Gu and Black Adam star Quintessa Swindell, all decked out in pleated skirts and striped ties. Precious Lee snacked on caviar in a look from the designer’s spring 2023 menswear collection (including a tie she admitted someone else had to help her perfect). Maggie Rogers finished out the evening with a trio of songs including an acoustic version of her hit, “Want Want.” By the time she was done, the only dry eyes in the house belonged to the Hector bags scattered across the room.

Below, W takes you inside the affair and provides a closer look at the suit-filled, star-studded night out.

