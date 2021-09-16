A piece of fine jewelry or classic investment timepiece is never just an accessory—there’s always a rich story behind it. In W’s new series Rock Stars, we delve into what makes past, present, and future heirlooms so unique.

Over the past two weeks, I’ve been hearing the same phrase over and over again. “New York is back.” Since the beginning of September, the city has played host to a surprisingly busy Fashion Week, the U.S. Open, the VMAs, the Met Gala, the Armory Show and even the UN General Assembly. The traffic is back, the people are out, and the city is bustling. And to think, just a year ago the pundits were predicting its demise.

That’s the thing about New York, and New Yorkers, they’re pretty tough. Perhaps no jewelry company is better positioned to understand that than the iconic NYC brand, Tiffany & Co. Even before Audrey Hepburn ate breakfast outside of their 5th Avenue boutique, the brand was synonymous with the city that never sleeps.

To pay tribute to the spirit of their hometown, this month, Tiffany launches a new collection. Tiffany Knot, inspired by the chain-link fences on the streets of New York. The collection celebrates the strength of character and unspoken understanding shared by the city’s residents. In the words of the brand, “New Yorkers are individualists who are also a part of something larger together. Mastering the art of ‘making it’ in New York demands a strong sense of self and a certain state of mind.”

The pieces in the collection are as sharp and sleek as the city itself, contrasting smooth, round, organic forms with sharp, jagged angles, capturing the symbiosis of prickly individualism and shared community. Bracelets, rings, necklaces, pendants, and earrings come in 18K yellow and rose gold, with or without pavé diamonds. The collection’s striking hero piece, a double-wrap choker, is hand set with over 300 of dazzling stones. Tiffany Knot is in stores this month, a new New York icon just in time for the new New York.