It seems that Jacob Elordi and Pedro Pascal’s very short shorts have finally met their match. Over the last couple of days in New York City, Timothée Chalamet’s kneecap-length shorts might just have put a pin in the tiny silhouette craze.

From the looks of it, Chalamet’s elongated styles are perhaps influenced by his surprising basketball rival and former Men, Women, & Children costar, Adam Sandler. The two actors were spotted in Manhattan playing a pickup game with friends. Yes, with baggy shorts in tow.

Sandler’s extremely oversized clothes are somewhat of a lore amongst fashion fans. He’s formed what has become the “Sandler uniform”—ballooning shorts, large graphic t-shorts, and “Dad” sneakers. And yes, basketball shorts seemed like the natural choice for the occasion. But Chalamet may truly be in his baggy short era thanks to Sandler.

After the game, Chalamet wore the same outfit—a loose gray t-shirt and navy cargo shorts—to stroll through the city. He added in a baseball cap and sunglasses for good measure as well as a new pair of white high top sneakers.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The actor’s footwear choice was also a topic of conversation surrounding an ensemble he wore on Tuesday. He matched his navy Rangers hat with a pair of blue Comme des Garçons Converse. No, this is not 2012, and yes, the sneaker is fairly controversial amongst fashion enthusiasts.

It saw a huge boom when the line first dropped but has since been the subject of a “#HeartShoeBad” trend on TikTok. Whether the shoe is in or out of style, Chalamet seemed unfazed. He had on an oversized black long sleeve and a trusty pair of baggy cargo shorts to complete the look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Shorts discourse has hit an all time high this summer. There’s it-girls like Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lawrence who, like Chalamet, veered into baggy territory. Others like Gigi Hadid have tried out capri-length styles while Emily Ratajakowski went fairly traditional in a cut-off pair this week.

On the other hand, their male counterparts seems to be having a similar struggle, especially when concerning the hemline. Elordi, Pascal, and Troye Sivan have made the case that proper shorts should end mid-thigh or higher. Clearly, we know where Chalamet stands.