James Mangold’s Bob Dylan biopic A Complete Unknown staged its grand premiere in Los Angeles last night. Thankfully, its stars Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning didn’t go overboard with themed 1960s dressing. Instead, they channeled the era in rather subtle ways.

A mustachioed Chalamet, whose turn as Dylan is already receiving rave reviews from critics, jazzed up his leather coat with several Dylan-themed pins. Even Chalamet’s black glasses, which sat inside his coat’s breast pocket, were scribbled with Dylan’s name.

You’ll have to pay the full ticket price to see Chalamet fully transform into Dylan. His look wasn’t exactly “method,” but it still harkened back to folk-y rocker flair that defined Dylan’s fashion choices over the years. Chalamet looked to reference the idea of Dylan, not the actual clothes worn by Dylan.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fanning, who plays one of Dylan’s love interests named Sylvie Russo, had a similar idea with her premiere outfit. The actress slipped into a white Gucci number that featured a bow-trimmed neckline and sequined straps. Fanning accented her dress, more inspired by current trends than those of the past, with some tousled pigtails that were peak ’60s beauty.

Fanning and Chalamet were joined on the red carpet by their A Complete Unknown co-stars Boyd Holbrook, Edward Norton, and Monica Barbaro.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chalamet discussed stepping into the shoes of Dylan (who co-signed the actor’s performance) later on during the premiere. “Bob Dylan's the guy, he’s sort of the ultimate and he’s one of these names that is iconic to my generation,” Chalamet said. “You know the name. But because he’s such an elusive figure and a reclusive figure, a lot of people my age don't know the music.”